CIRCLEVILLE — The final downtown event of the 2019 Coughlin Summer Events Series has concluded to the benefit of food truck owners from Pickaway County and Central Ohio.
Tim Wilson, executive director for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said he’s estimating that between 2,000 and 2,500 people attended the event throughout the day.
“We ended up with a total of 12 trucks which provided a nice variety,” he said. “We tried to expand the amount of hours and number of trucks because last year we had a lot of long lines. I don’t think anybody was waiting long this year.”
Wilson said they couldn’t have asked for a better day.
“We’ve had beautiful weather,” he said. “Marty and his group played for about three hours. We had a great crowd in the park and everyone was out enjoying the day, eating their food and enjoying the music. It’s basically what we wanted to set up.”
Wilson said he saw people going uptown and shopping after grabbing their food.
“I walked up a few times and looked and there were people walking around downtown,” he said. “That’s what we want to generate. That’s what we want to happen to have people walking into the stores and showcasing what we’ve got here. I couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”
Many of those that brought trucks to the event said it was a good event, including Dwayne Vannoy, owner of Da Que, a barbecue catering company based in Amanda that was at the event.
“Business was really good until 1:45 and then it started to slow down,” he said. “We also had a nice little run [at about 4 p.m.]”
Tae Spell, owner of Taesty’s Food Truck, said the community came out and supported them.
“The festival was a hit,” he said.
Vannoy said if Wilson and the Visitors Bureau bring the event back for next year to count them in.
“We always try to do the local events,” he said.
Wilson said he’s looking to do even better next year.
“I always want to have this massive event and crowd,” he said. “We’ve changed venues and it’s a new thing so I think we’re going to just keep building on it. It’s been a great day and people are making great use of the park and I think [the park] is going to become a nice focal point of Downtown Circleville we’ve been looking for.”