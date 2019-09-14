LOGAN — Hobo Steaks has been a staple of the Hocking County Fair for many years, and are celebrating a milestone in their “fair” food vendor careers.
While many seek out Hobo Steaks, which is a caboose, for its tasty food, its history is what may make it stand out.
Hobo Steaks is operated by Jenny Endsley and her husband Bob, but the caboose goes back 50 years when Jenny’s grandfather, decided to open the caboose to simply earn a living after he had lost his job. Her grandfather decided to turn it into a fair attraction and the result was a family tradition.
It all started when Jenny’s father, Gary Adams, owned an ice cream shop in Circleville in 1968, and during that time someone approached him with a caboose for sale. He bought it, and at that same time his father had gotten laid off from work. Gary encouraged his father to take the caboose and begin a route and begin selling Hobo Steak sandwiches, which is now a registered trademark.
Her grandfather’s first fair was the Pickaway County Fair. The caboose was a different one than they have now. Jenny’s grandfather and father built their current caboose.
“It’s the oldest family battleship,” remarked Bob.
Being a fair vendor runs deep in both Bob and Jenny’s blood with Bob being a fifth generation fair vendor and Jenny a third. They are currently based out of Circleville and travel to various fairs as food vendors.
The couple is dedicated to serving fairgoers and is adamant on keeping it that way. The couple owns eight other vendor trucks and three of them are currently at the fair. The other two that are at this year’s local fair offer apple dumplings and lemonade.
“Family and tradition keeps me going,” Bob said.
He added that their line of work is not for the faint of heart. Trying to handle one booth during the fair may be hard enough, let alone three and continuing this through several weeks with numerous fairs.
Hobo Steaks doesn’t open generally until later in the day, but the couple is there early in the morning preparing their booths. They decided to open later because that is when they receive the bulk of their customers.
Jenny said every year, it seems like less children are coming to fair. Her belief is that with children spending more time on their digital devices, they forget about outings such as the fair. But as times change, and their clientele progressively gets older, their goal is still to provide the best Hobo Steaks to whomever is willing to try them.
The Endsleys will be appearing at one more event this year; the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which will be in mid-October.
John Stran is a reporter with The Logan Daily News