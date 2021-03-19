CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Wright-Poling Dog Shelter is under new direction and even in his short time taking over, Gary Cameron, the new dog warden, has made noticeable changes to the shelter.
Cameron, who lives right on the Pickaway County line, near Harrisburg, took a year off following his career in law enforcement. Cameron retired in January 2020 from the Columbus Police Department at the rank of commander after 32 years with the department. He oversaw both the narcotics division and one of the patrol divisions.
“When I retired, I knew I would do something, but I think anyone who has worked for 30-plus years, you need to detox from work and re-find yourself, who you are and where you want to be,” he said. “For me, that was about a year and we have cows and I spent too much time talking to cows, and it was time to go back out into the real world.”
Cameron said he saw the job posting through a friend who works part-time in the coroner’s office.
“I saw this job was posted and I took an interest in it,” he said. “The dog we have now and our last dog were both rescues and I come from a family, my grandfather was a veterinarian and we had farm animals and pets. This seemed like a good fit.”
In his brief time as dog warden, Cameron has come in with what he called a “fresh set of eyes.”
“It’s easy to come here and say that you want to change something or do something,” he said. “I’ve learned in my life that when you come into a place to not say anything, but make a list of all the things you notice that you’d like to do differently. Since I was the chief guy, I didn’t have the luxury of sitting around and waiting. I felt like we needed to make some changes right away.”
Cameron has two goals for the shelter, first of which is to take care of the “resident canines.”
“I want to make sure we’re doing all we could to maintain the health and wellbeing for [the dogs],” he said. “That meant doing some extra cleaning things in the back and we have plans to improve the pens outside. We’ve done many things to focus on the quality of life for them.”
Cameron’s second big goal was to make the shelter a more welcoming and inviting place for those coming to adopt the dogs.
“We were kind of busting at the seems with donating items and finding places to keep the things we need and what we had were racks of food in the lobby,” he said. “When you walked through the front door, it overwhelmed you. We made an effort to trim it down and what we have is little things they might want or need for the pet they’re taking home.”
Along those lines, staff at the shelter have been painting the office section of the building, deep cleaning the dog bath station and giving a really deep clean to the pens.
“I want to make sure that when you come to the shelter, whether it’s when you’re visiting or volunteering, it’s someplace that you feel comfortable at, rather than just having the racks of food overtop of you,” he said.
“At some point, I’d like the lobby to be an area to spend time with a dog to see if it’s a good fit. Most of the shelters around have a playroom of sorts. We don’t have the space for playroom, but if we can make the lobby fit that need, it’s good.”
Cameron said he wants the dog wardens to also be more involved in the community and to have a greater presence in the duties outlined in the Ohio Revised Code.
“I want the public to know when they call, they’ll see a dog warden vehicle driving around looking to resolve that problem they’re having,” he said. “Having wardens out in the community, we can see dogs before things grow into a problem. There are a lot of proactive things we can do.”
Cameron said while they’ve tackled some of the smaller projects, there are a few bigger projects they’re going to look at tackling, including upgrading the facility to modernize it, adding a ceiling to help with temperature control in the pen area and more.
Cameron said the community and the volunteers have been “terrific.”
“I know that all animal shelters, such as this, enjoy good relationships with the community and it seems there’s a lot of passion for caring for homeless pets or sick or injured that need our help,” he said.
“There’s no shortage of interest in helping. If it weren’t for them and that passion in the community, we couldn’t do everything we can do. It’s extraordinary — from paying for the veterinarian care to fundraisers that help put in the play yard.”
Cameron said the kids are perhaps the most profound part of that.
“Pretty regularly, we’ll have a school group help,” he said. “We just had Westfall FFA show up unannounced, drop off a truckload of goodies. It’s great to see that teenagers and young adults take interest in this. I’m sure there was excitement to collect these things and the dogs benefit from it directly.”
When talking with his friends and family, Cameron said people think of the job as dog warden as a good retirement job, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “It’s a lot of work and a lot of responsibility. When you get in this position later in life, you want to do things that make you happy and that are good for your soul. I think this is that thing for me. I want to continue to do this, not for the paycheck, but for the dogs that are here and for my own good.”
At the end of the day, Cameron is working to build a connection with the dogs. As he leaves for the day, he gives each of the dog a treat from his hand so they can learn to trust him and he can connect with them.
“I wait patiently because not all dogs are eager to take something from your hand,” he said. “That’s my goal each night before I leave, to have it take that treat because it’ll spend the next 16 hours or so unattended and it hopefully gives them a little bit of comfort.”