Pleadings made in Pickaway Common Please Court before Judge P. Randall Knece on Aug. 7
Guilty
Michael Fausnaugh, 40, 118 York St., Circleville,was sentenced to 48 months in prison and ordered to make restitution of $2, 500 after pleading guilty five counts of theft, receiving stolen property, possession of criminal tools and tampering with evidence.
Tyson G. Groves, 38, 125 Cromley St., Ashville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, plus failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. He received a three-year prison sentence and a 10-year suspension of his driver’s license.
Nicole C. Leasure, 44, 158 W. High St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to violating community control. Her community control was continued and she is required to wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor.
Jon A. Radcliff Jr., 34, 1204 Williams Drive, Circleville, received a prison sentence of 27 months after pleading guilty to violating his community control – non-support of dependents.
Not Guilty
Timothy A. Fausnaugh, 25, 110 Rustic Court, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and theft. A Sept. 13 pre-trial was scheduled.
Benjamin L. Ford, 32, 415 Union St., Circleville, is accused of the charges of theft and breaking and entering. He pleaded not guilty to each and had a Sept. 13 pre-trial scheduled.
William J. Griffin, 51, 1591/2 York St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to safecracking, breaking and entering and theft. A Sept. 13 pre-trial was scheduled.
Anthony R. Martin, 30, 13360 Sidney Freyburg Road, Anna, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence. He has scheduled a Sept. 13 pre-trial.
Christopher M. Rogers, 32, 121 W. Ohio St., Apt. 2, Circleville, had a Sept. 13 pre-trial scheduled after pleading not guilty to the following: tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, felonious assault, obstruction of official business, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
Susan E. Stahl, 35, 13360 Sidney Freyburg Road, Anna, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, two separate counts of murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and burglary. A Sept. 13 pre-trial was scheduled.