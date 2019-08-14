These land transfers are gleaned through data provided online by the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office. Each listing contains the following: date of transfer, buyer’s name, seller’s name, address, sales amount, and type of property (residential, agricultural and commercial.)
July 29 – Jacqueline Ware, buyer; Paul L. Sarchet, seller; 581 Mapleview Lane, Circleville Township; $192,000; residential
Andrea N. Russell, buyer; H. Scott Clifton, et al, seller; 0 McCormick Ave., Circleville, $48,500; residential
Edward L. Winske, buyer; Jack L. & Kathleen Abels; 506 Dunkel Road, Circleville; $209,000; residential
Jeffrey Daniels, buyer; Brian & Sarah Montgomery; 34 Hawthorne Drive, Ashville; $153,620; residential
Mel Development Co., buyer; Maria T. Reichert, seller; 0 Hutchinson St., South Bloomfield; $524,075; agricultural
Daniel Sickles, buyer; Kenneth Aubrey Richardson, buyer; 8421 Haysville Road, Pickaway Township; $86,500; residential
July 30 – T&T Renovation LLC, buyer; K Steward Farms LLC, seller; 0 McLean Mill Road, Jackson Township; $60,000; agricultural
July 31 – Tonya S. Thompson, buyer; Pickaway County Board of County Commissioners, seller, Circleville Township, $18,500, residential
William K. Amann Jr., buyer; Ruth R. Amann, 557 E. Franklin St., Circleville; $0.00; residential
William K. Amann Jr., buyer; Ruth R. Amann, 147 E. Mill St., Circleville; $0.00; residential
Brittany L. Sothard, buyer; Derek M. Radcliff; 11729 London Road, Darby Township; $128,000; residential
Hugh M. McClure, buyer; Hugh M. McClure III, seller; 19198 Hill Road, Jackson Township; $0.00; residential
Aug. 1 – Steven M. McClaskey, buyer; Cody Lambert, seller; 75 Hutchinson St., South Bloomfield; $200,000; residential
Andrea R. Easter, buyer; Samuel R. Dettra & Stephen J. Sargent, seller; 151 Fairview Blvd., Circleville; $127,500; residential
Heather Jacobs, buyer; Charles Steven Salyers, seller; 15026 Gibson Road, Scioto Township; $320,000; agricultural
Kimberly J. Rhoades, buyer; Robert B. Kenworthy, seller; 409 Cedar Heights, Circleville; $108,000; residential
Beth Ann Windsor, buyer; Warren K. Yamarick, seller; 356 Markley Road, Circleville; $205,000; residential
Joshua P. Beard, buyer; Helen L. Rattray, trustee; 585 Edgewood Drive, Circleville; $130,000, residential
Douglas Troy Helsel, buyer; Kevin Thomas, seller; 333 Sycamore Drive; $194,900; residential
Phillip D. Cleary, buyer: Emilee Harper, seller; 8472 Duvall Road, Harrison Township; $150,000; residential
David E. Funk, buyer; Teresa Le Bayer, seller; 125 E. Front St., New Holland; $282,000; residential
Aug. 5 – Margaret J. Valentine, buyer; Roger A. Valentine, seller; 1214 Dunhurst St., Circleville; $0.00; residential
Calvina C. Neylon, buyer; Richard L. & Ginny A Kane; 336 Lancaster Pike, Circleville; $106,000; residential
David A. Jadwin, buyer; Shane Rockey, seller; 8183 Harrisburg Road, Darby Township; $197,900; residential
Jason Morbitzer, buyer; Megan E. Wilson, seller; 8780 Rush Road, Scioto Township; $305,000; residential
Vanessa Marie Friend, buyer; Jeremy D. & Esther M. Wells, seller; 225 Honey Locust Lane, Commercial Point; $293,000; residential
Marvin Dean Miller II, buyer; Stevon Ison, seller; 17460 Lockbourne Eastern Road, Walnut Township; $325,000; residential
Carly Neff, buyer; Rhoads Leasing Ltd., seller; 0 Hitler #1 Road, Washington Township; $200,000; agricultural
Joseph Harvey, buyer; Joseph Harvey & Cheryl Renninger, seller; 10854 Bulen Pierce, Harrison Township; $0.00; residential
Melissa Curtis, buyer; Melissa Fausnaugh, seller; 711 N. Court St., Circleville;; $152,000; residential
Aug. 6 – Destin C. Winter, buyer; Richard D. Coyan Jr., seller: 448 Edwards Road; $165,000; residential
Bill J. Martin, buyer; Stephen J. Sargent et al, seller, 715 S. Maplewood Road; $140,000, residential
Rodger S. Whitt, buyer; Shawn Estep, seller; 512 S. Water St., Williamsport; $117,900; residential
Shawn A. Poling, buyer; Rhonda R. Slark, trustee, seller, 10939 Lockbourne Easter Road, Harrison Township; $116,000; residential
Travis Edward Young, buyer; Harrod E. & Sandra J. Young, seller; 5082 Ashville Road, South Bloomfield; $94,000; residential
Victoria S. Mock, buyer; Susan & Scott Yates; 179 Chestnut Estates Drive, Commercial Point; $267,900; residential
Aug. 7 – Robert R. Lordier, buyer; Jared Pack, seller; 11660 London Road; Supra Investments LLC, seller; $197,000; residential
Todd A. Long, buyer; Daniel M. Litzinger, seller; 0 Hagerty Road, Walnut Township; $67,000
Charles B. Robinson, buyer; Georgia Brokaw, seller; 1795 Shoshoni Drive, Circleville Township; $132,900; residential