CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association is bringing back their annual Memorial Day Ceremony this year, however, there will be no parade.
Sid Liming, organizer of the event and Soldiers Monumental Association President, said the ceremony would begin at 10 a.m. in Soldiers Glen. Unlike previous years, there wouldn’t be any services at the High Street Cemetery, nor at Ludwig-Hitler Cemetery.
“We wanted to be able to have something that was open to the public like in the past,” he said. “Hopefully next year, we’ll go back to having the three services and the parade like we have before.”
The ceremony will feature guest speaker Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy. McIlroy was born in 1946 and was drafted in 1969 into the United States Army where he served in Vietnam and South Korea. Following his discharge from the military, McIlroy worked in the hospitality industry for 35 years, including as general manager of Deer Creek Resort and Conference Center and director of Visitor Services at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. McIlroy has been mayor of Circleville since 2012 and is married to his wife, Renee, and has two children
Liming said they’d honor both the Grand Marshal of the event and Pickaway County’s second oldest-living veteran. The Grand Marshal is Dale Rogers, a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard. James Sines, 98, is Pickaway County’s oldest veteran. He joined the 99th infantry following being drafted into the army.
Liming said like last year’s event, he’ll broadcast the ceremony later in the day on CGTV-1021, where it can be viewed on Spectrum Cable channel 1021 or online at https://circleville.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL.