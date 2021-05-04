CIRCLEVILLE — A local company has doubled down on their decision to bring their business to Circleville and that decision has been paying huge dividends.
FORJAK Industrial is a commercial painting company based in Circleville. Owner Adam Logan, a 2000 graduate of Circleville High School, created FORJAK in 2001 and invented a system to apply commercial buildings with paint in a more streamlined way, called Better Faster Finish Painting System, or B.F.F. System. The company provides paint coatings and general maintenance for commercial and industrial businesses.
Previously, the company had their main location in Columbus and opened their current Circleville facility in early 2019, then the decision was made to relocate the entire company to Circleville last year to their Clinton Street facility.
Logan said of the move, the only thing that comes to mind is “Circleville Strong.”
“We are stronger as a company and as community members by being here,” he said. “We want to be a strong presence in the community.”
Katie Logan Hedges, director of operations, shared the story of how FORJAK decided to move to Circleville. Originally, the plan was to put their blast plant in Circleville and keep their other operations in Columbus. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Our facility in Columbus couldn’t house our blast plant facility as well, so we looked at tons of different property in Columbus and decided ultimately, we wanted to come to [Circleville] and try it,” she said.
“Adam and I are both from here, so it was important to us to support the community, but one of the biggest triggers was [Pickaway Progress Partnership Economic Development Director] Ryan Scribner. He was extremely helpful and gave us different opportunities.”
Hedges said it’s a big difference to be a big fish in a small pond like in Circleville than to just be a number like they were in Columbus.
“To come to Circleville where we’re a larger fish and where people cared was a night-and-day difference,” she said.
Hedges said they rented their current facility to try it out with future hopes to move it all to Circleville eventually.
“At the time, we didn’t know if it would be possible,” she said. “We employ about 80 people so our main facility remained in Columbus. Things went really well here, so much so we moved some of our full-time staff down here. It was difficult to not have all our people in the same facility. So we put our building up for sale in Columbus and we were in a position we didn’t need to sell it, but if it sold, it sold. Then COVID happened and we were in this weird time where we got tons of looks and then it bottomed out because people weren’t looking at commercial real estate.”
Eventually however, an offer was made and the decision to move forward was a go. Which wasn’t an easy task due to a condition of the buyers.
“They were under a lease somewhere else and had to be out of there,” she said. “By the time we got out of contract, we had a month to move and that was a feat. We immediately began construction so we could move our office staff here to Circleville. Although there was a lot of office space, there weren’t separate offices — it was a lot of big rooms.”
Hedges said they sought local contractors to help with that part of the process and then another team within their company began addressing preparations for the other parts of their business being brought to the shop floor. FORJAK has four divisions: the blast plant, which is original to Circleville, commercial painting, floor coating and concrete restoration, and commercial service, which is like handyman work.
“The blast plant has now operated here successfully since 2018 and they were used to being the only people here and they had to make some adjustments to accept the whole group,” she said. “On the heals of COVID and the Texas storm that happened, everything was delayed and we’re still not fully done, but we’re functional.”
Hedges said they moved the offices in a week and moved the shop section over two and a half weeks.
“We’re super excited to be here and a lot of our employees are from here anyway, so for a lot of them, it was like coming home,” she said. “We also employ a lot of people who live south of here, even in West Virginia and Kentucky and it was 35-40 minutes closer.”
Hedges said once they knew they were going to move, they began introducing themselves to local vendors and people they planned on partnering with for projects.
“I went with someone who was not from here and he was amazed at how welcoming people were and people were so glad to have another business here,” she said. “We laughed because every place we went, we asked for a credit application to start an account and we went to like eight to 10 businesses and we got one application because the others put us on terms like it was no big deal.”
Hedges said it feels good that when FORJAK uses vendors, they can do so locally.
“These are people that we know that are hard working and trying to make a living for their employees,” she said. “You just feel like part of a large team trying to do the right thing.”
Despite Circleville’s size relatively compared to Columbus, Hedges said that hasn’t affected things.
“There’s two vendors that we lost that are going to be tough to replace, but for the most part, we’ve been really successful in finding vendors locally,” she said. “Everyone’s been really accommodating and asking us to tell them what we need so they can stock things for us. A lot of it has been getting acclimated to being down here.”
At the end of the day, Hedges said they’re glad to be there and the only negative is the added pressure of wanting to do right by your hometown.
“It’s different to be in your hometown,” she said. “Part of it is we really wanted to not only bring business here, but to provide good-paying jobs locally so people don’t have to leave and they can have that opportunity here. The other piece is to just be a real player in the attitude of bettering the community. It’s been good so far and we’re really glad to be here.”