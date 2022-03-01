CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has charged one former OhioHealth employee who worked at Circleville High School with four counts of dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles.
According to CPD, on Jan. 19, The Circleville Police Department received a complaint alleging a contracted nurse assigned to Circleville High School who was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student.
After which, CPD conducted a “lengthy investigation in which numerous individuals were interviewed and a former school nurse, Rachel Knapp, was identified as allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student over social media, which included 'inappropriate messages and photos.'”
“Through the course of the investigation, search warrants were obtained for Knapp's and the student’s cell phone,” CPD said in a press release.
“A forensic examination was performed on both electronic devices. Digital evidence was recovered on the phones of inappropriate messages and photos between Knapp and the juvenile student.”
According to court records, each charge is a fifth-degree felony, which is punishable by six to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. Knapp has an arraignment hearing set for March 15 at 8 a.m. in Circleville Municipal Court.
CPD said this case is another example of the collaboration and working relationship between the Circleville City School District and the Circleville Police Department.
“The Circleville Police Department would like to thank the Circleville City Schools for their ongoing cooperation,” the department said.
“This cooperation has been extremely beneficial while investigating this case. The Circleville Police Department would like to remind everyone of the dangers of cyber-crime and the ongoing issue of social media and child pornographic material.”
According to Circleville City Schools, the employee has not been in the school since the complaint was filed.
"On the afternoon of March 1, the district learned that criminal charges were filed against a former OhioHealth employee who previously worked in our high school as a nurse," Communications Director Darci Valentine said in a press release.
"Immediately upon receiving a complaint against the nurse, the administration notified the Circleville Police Department and has worked closely with them throughout the investigation. The nurse has not worked in our buildings since the administration received the complaint.
"The safety and security of our students and staff continues to be the top priority of the District. We would like to thank the local officers and detectives of the Circleville Police Department for their assistance with this matter."
OhioHealth released the following statement following CPD's announcement of charges.
"We are aware of the law enforcement investigation involving Rachael Knapp and can confirm that she was an associate of OhioHealth. When the allegations against her surfaced, we immediately placed her on administrative leave and she has since resigned.
"We will fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation. We value the strong working relationships we have with community partners, and these allegations against Rachael Knapp, if sustained, are in direct contradiction to our values as a faith-based healthcare system.“