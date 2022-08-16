CIRCLEVILLE — Owners of the former General Electric lighting plant in Circleville are planning to tear down part of the former site located on East Ohio Street in Circleville.
The Circleville Lamp Plant opened in 1948 and operated until it closed in August of 2017, laying off more than 100 employees at the time. A spokesperson for GE said at the time of it's closure the plant was operating at lesser than 90 percent capacity.
In 2020, GE sold the lighting business to Savant Systems Inc., however according to records available at the Pickaway County Auditor's Office GE still owns the 26.3 acre property.
Jim Stanley, Circleville Service Director, told the Herald they had been notified about plans to remove portions of the existing structure and some piping underground during some of the manufacturing process and are too difficult to remove without also removing part of the building.
"We have not heard exactly when that will happen as of yet," he said.
A group of former employees have set up a reunion on social media with plans to gather near the property on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. to "say goodbye" to the facility.
Ryan Scribner, Economic Development Director with Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), said as he understood it part of the building, but not all would be demolished as an effort to clean up the site.
"We started talking with them over a year ago when they decided to do something different with that site," Scribner said. "It's my understanding they're planning to demo part of the site but not all of it. They're doing some investigations into potential environmental issues. Whatever they're getting ready to do is part of a process to get the site clean and deal with some dilapidated uses to make it a marketable site for future use. It's a process they're working through.
Scribner said he's excited by the news.
"It's an opportunity to do something with a big property that's been mothballed for several years," he said. "We've been in talks with a developer who would reuse the site for something more than housing."
The Herald reached out to General Electric for comment but the company has not responded as of press time.