CIRCLEVILLE — The site of the former General Electric lamp plant caught fire Saturday night, with 911 calls coming in at approximately 6 p.m.
Several crews were dispatched to the scene and put the fire out. According to the Circleville Fire Department the cause of the fire was due to the demolition that is ongoing at the plant as part of plans to modify the site before it is sold.
“The fire started in some debris from the demolition of the old plant,” Brian Thompson, fire chief, said. “The debris was up close to the building causing extension into a portion of the building. We were able to get a quick stop so it didn’t advance more in the structure.”
Thompson said multiple fire departments were called due to the size of the building and potential for fire spread.
“There were no injuries and the damaged was contained to the portion of the building being demolished,” he said.
In addition to the Circleville Police Department and the Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township Fire Department and Box65 all responded to the scene.
The Circleville Lamp Plant opened in 1948 and operated until it closed in August of 2017, laying off more than 100 employees at the time. A spokesperson for GE said at the time of it’s closure the plant was operating at lesser than 90 percent capacity.
In 2020, GE sold the lighting business to Savant Systems Inc., however according to records available at the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office GE still owns the 26.3 acre property.
Circleville’s Service Director Jim Stanley was notified earlier this year of plans to to remove portions of the structure and some underground piping that were used during the manufacturing process.
The Herald reached out to GE for comment but as of press time had not yet received a response.