MEDINA — One of Logan High School’s most-accomplished athletes is facing a new type of challenge.
Brooks Burris, a 1994 LHS graduate, was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in early August following a whirlwind diagnosis that included the removal of a 15-pound, watermelon-sized tumor.
And while Burris has settled in Medina, his classmates and the community that raised him keep showing up to help.
Brooks’ friends and classmate are holding a fundraiser for him and his family this Saturday at AMVETS Post 1776 on Radio Lane in Logan.
The event will include a Chinese auction from 3 to 5 p.m., prize drawings from 5 to 6 p.m., and a pasta dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
Chinese auction tickets cost $10 for 15 tickets and dinner cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children. An early bird package includes 20 tickets and dinner for $15.
Tez Kraft Reardon, a classmate of Brooks and a fellow LHS Athletic Hall of Famer, is organizing the event and can be reached at 740-603-2344.
As an athlete, Burris won a state championship in the shot put as a senior at LHS in 1994 and went on to be a four-year letterman and three-year starter as an offensive lineman at Ohio State, where he won a pair of Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl, and a Sugar Bowl.
But nothing could have prepared Brooks for what he’s experienced in the last year.
“The first sign (something was wrong) was weight loss,” Burris explained. “I wasn’t weighing myself regularly, so I didn’t have a baseline, but I got on a scale one day and I was down I think 15 to 20 pounds.
“I was also having some weird indigestion. I didn’t feel right, and couldn’t eat as much,” he continued.
The change in weight and food intake continued throughout the summer, but Burris never had any pain to point to. Eventually he started to notice physical changes, like his stomach protruding more than usual despite the weight loss.
“I just thought it was bloating or something,” Burris said. “Finally, it got to the point where sleeping was painful. I couldn’t sleep on my back and I was having trouble breathing.”
Monday, Aug. 5, Brooks went to see his primary care doctor, who felt a growth around his spleen.
“So, then I’m thinking mono(nucleosis),” Burris said. The primary care doctor ordered bloodwork and a CT scan. The pain was getting worse, so he went to have the CT scan done the next day. By Thursday, he got a phone call with the results.
“They said: you have a mass on your spleen,” Burris remembered. “No mention of the ‘C’ word. It was odd. He reiterated that “they were going to take care of me and added that I would be seeing a surgical oncologist next. As soon as I heard ‘oncologist’ I knew what was up.”
Fortunately for Brooks and his wife Missy, they aren’t strangers to the medical world. Brooks worked in medical device sales, which brought him into contact with surgeons and hospital operating rooms. Missy works as a physical therapist.
“I think one thing that helped was that we both had medical backgrounds,” Burris said. “We knew the steps of the process.”
The day after that phone call, Brooks was in to see the surgical oncologist, which proved to be another eye-opening meeting. The oncologist asked about physical activity, whether Brooks was in pain, and was stunned he was able to eat at all.
“He didn’t even try to verbally explain the situation,” described Burris. “He just pulled the images up. His exact words were ‘let me show you what we’re dealing with.’ I was totally shocked. The growth was the size of a watermelon. I’ve always been a big guy and this thing was taking up half my abdomen — from my belt line to up under my ribs.”
The surgical oncologist didn’t feel comfortable attempting a biopsy, explaining that a tumor that size was likely to be unstable with very thin walls. It was fed by blood vessels that were the size of fingers. With that instability and amount of blood, any rupture would likely kill him.
The doctor ordered no physical activity and immediately scheduled a surgery to remove the growth.
The immediate fear was that the tumor was a form of malignant angiosarcoma — a cancer of the inner lining of blood vessels — which would be a near-death sentence.
“The doctor says: ‘without a biopsy, we won’t know. But based on other cases, we think that’s it and unfortunately, I need to tell you to get your affairs in order. As big as that is, there isn’t much we can do.’
“That really hits you,” Brooks remembered.
The surgery had to be postponed until the following Wednesday, less than 10 days from his original appointment with his primary care doctor. That was the fastest they could get an operating room.
And the surgery itself was aided by another LHS graduate. Tim Moore, a 1989 graduate and a fellow LHS Athletic Hall of Famer, is a spinal surgeon at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland.
Moore and Burris had worked together while Brooks was selling medical supplies, and the former LHS cage star helped ensure Burris had the best advice and staff during for his surgery.
“(Tim) was helpful in the process,” explained Burris. “He picked my anesthesiologist. I mean he obviously knows who the best ones are. He also consulted with some oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic for a second opinion.”
Moore did his residency at the highly-regarded Cleveland Clinic. Another connection from his days as an athlete, former Buckeye Chris Spielman, connected Burris with department chiefs at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State for another opinion.
All agreed his doctors were on the right track.
“The biggest concern with the surgery was the blood loss,” Burris relayed. “It (the tumor) had its own blood system feeding it. That’s part of why it got so big. But if I started bleeding, they weren’t sure they could stop it and they’d certainly have to stop the surgery.”
The surgery last five or six hours, but luckily, they were able to get the whole tumor out.
“From a recovery standpoint , it hurt like hell,” Brooks explained. “Cutting through all that muscle and then moving organs around like they had to. The weirdest part was that I would get pain in my shoulder when I ate. It turns out that a nerve runs up from your stomach to your shoulder and when my stomach would expand it would pinch that nerve. Fortunately, that has gone away.”
Brooks sports a scar from his stern to his belly button.
The good news for Burris was that a biopsy on the tumor showed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma instead of the much-more deadly malignant angiosarcoma. While diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is an aggressive type of cancer — explaining the extreme size of the tumor — that’s a good thing when it comes to treatment.
“They said I was lucky. It’s a curable form of lymphoma,” Burris said. “Because it’s aggressive, doctors know how it fight it. It’s the slower, dormant cancers that are harder to treat because it’s more guesswork as to what to do.
“My rate of cure is 90 percent,” he continued. “I caught it really early. It was still stage one. It hadn’t spread to other organs.”
They were able to remove all the cancer via the surgery, but Brooks still faces a round of chemotherapy to ensure that all traces of the cancer are gone. Brooks has completed four of his six rounds of chemotherapy.
“I get 20 days between treatment,” Burris said. “The first four aren’t bad because they give you a steroid, but once day five hits, it feels like the worst hangover without the headache. You feel horrible. You’re nauseas. Food doesn’t smell or taste good. You wanna curl up in a ball. But each treatment gets better.
“It took eight and a half hours the first treatment because they have to do it slow to see how you’ll react,” he continued. “Now we’re down to like three and a half hours.”
They say when it rains, it pours. And before Brooks began chemo, doctors also found a problem with blood flow from his heart and the doctors put Brooks on heart medication and got him healthy enough to begin chemo.
However, before his last treatment, which was scheduled for Dec. 5, the blood flow problem returned, delaying his fifth round of treatment.
Still, Burris is positive about his prospects. While the spleen is an important part of the immune system that will leave him susceptible to infection, it will hopefully be a small price to pay if doctors are able to treat his cancer.
“My wife — she’s very clinical,” Burris said. “So, she’s done healing before. I don’t get a lot of sympathy. She knows what to expect and she keeps me moving. We try to keep life as normal as possible.”
His nine-year-old son, Seth, is making the best of a bad situation.
“We didn’t tell him initially — we just told him dad had to have surgery and an organ had to come out,” recalled Burris. “But we explained that cancer is bad, it can kill you, but also that there is a very good chance we’ll beat this thing. It’ll be a rough period. But hopefully we’ll have good stories and a wicked scar.”
The night before Brooks’ first chemo treatment, Seth did the honors of shaving Brooks’ head.
Burris and his family have nicknamed his cancer “TTUN” – an acronym for “That Team Up North,” or another name for the University of Michigan football team. So, this fall, the saying “Beat TTUN” has had extra meaning.
Burris has a little advice for everyone.
“Just in general — especially if you’re a man — get yourself checked out. Get a physical every year,” he said. “Don’t put that off. If I had waited two or three more weeks... it could have been a lot worse.”