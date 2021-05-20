SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — A former Teays Valley School District teacher's aid has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged rape.
Mandy Davis, 33, of South Bloomfield, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, an investigation was launched after a concerned school employee reported an “odd relationship” with Davis, who was a teacher's aid at Teays Valley West Middle School, and a student there.
The case was reported to the Sheriff’s Office last weekend, who then began their investigation and Davis was arrested and booked into the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office following a search of her home where evidence was gathered.
Davis was arraigned Thursday morning in Circleville Municipal Court.
Teays Valley School district issued a statement saying they were aware of the charges and were cooperating with the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
"Since this is a pending personnel matter involving a district employe, our practice is not to publicly discuss the specific facts and circumstances. However we can confirm that Ms. Davis has been notified that her services are no longer needed by the Board of Education. During the pendency of this criminal matter she will not be permitted to perform any duties involving the care, custody or control of children. We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our students as our first priority."