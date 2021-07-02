ASHVILLE —The judging is over and an Ashville woman has been named Miss 4th of July.
Jordan Foster, 18, of Ashville, was crowned queen of the Miss 4th of July Celebration on Thursday night. Foster is the daughter of Melody and Sam Foster.
Olivia Havens, 14, of Commercial Point, was crowned first attendant and Jenna Davis, 18, of Ashville, was crowned second attendant. Haven’s parents are Michelle and Josh Havens. Davis’ parents are Paula and Gary Davis.
Foster said she was in shock hearing her name be called for queen.
“I was shaking I was so happy,” Foster said. “I am so proud of myself. I didn’t think I would win at all. All the contestants did so good I thought I probably wasn’t going to win. I still cannot believe I just won.”
Foster’s mother was first attendant in the contest in 1986. She said it means a lot to represent Ashville across Ohio.
“I get to spread my love for Ashville, meet new people and tell them to come to Ashville,” she said. “I get to express how much I love being here. I want people to come see how amazing it is and celebrate the Fourth of July with us.”
Foster said she was looking forward to being in all the parades she takes on as queen.
“I love parades,” she said.
Foster had a message for anyone considering becoming a candidate for queen.
“Go ahead and do it,” she said. “Don’t be afraid because when you are, it holds you back. Take the shot. Sometimes you miss, but sometimes you don’t, but at least you can try.”
Foster said she’s always wanted to be a candidate for 4th of July Queen.
“It’s something I’ve been doing since I was a baby,” she said. “This means a lot to me and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it because I’m a 2021 graduate, so for them to allow us to do, it I was so excited.”
The 4th of July Festival continues through Sunday, July 4. Foster will be in the 1 p.m. Grand Parade.