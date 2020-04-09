CIRCLEVILLE — The morning of April 7, the Circleville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Union Street in the City of Circleville in reference to a male and a female involved in a physical altercation.
Upon arrival the pair had cleared the area and were located at 407 East Union Street. During the investigation, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were located.
On the afternoon of April 7, 2020, the Alliance of the Circleville Police Department and the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department conducted several knock and talks along with probation compliance checks throughout the City of Circleville. Several people were arrested on warrants.
Arrested and or charged were the following:
• Troy Newman, 20, Circleville, charged with domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and violation of probation.
• Hailey Brammer, 19, Circleville, charged with domestic violence
• Jacqueline Groves-Holbrook, 30, Circleville, arrested for failure to appear warrant.
• Kayla Walker, 27, Circleville, arrested for failure to appear warrant and a warrant from another jurisdiction.