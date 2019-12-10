CIRCLEVILLE — Four people were transported to the hospital over the weekend following a two-car crash that knocked an engine block out of one of the vehicles.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, a 2002 grey Ford Focus, driven by Elysisa Campbell 17, of Stoutsville, was traveling southwest on Zane Trail road in southeastern Pickaway County.
Campbell stopped the vehicle at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 56 East and then entered the intersection, in front of a white Chevy pickup truck driven by Courtney Daughtry, 27, of Bloomingburg, which then struck the Focus hard, knocking out the engine block and severely damaging both vehicles.
“That’s how hard the impact was, it took the motor out of the vehicle,” Sheriff Robert Radcliff said.
There was an additional passenger in each vehicle, John Crosby, 18, of Circleville, was traveling in the Ford driven by Campbell, and John Cowman, 26, of Laurelville, was in the vehicle driven by Daughtry. All four were transported to the hospital following the accident.
Campbell was cited by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for failure to yield, following the crash.
Saltcreek-Tarlton Volunteer Fire Department and Pickaway Township Squad responded to the scene, taking the four victims to OhioHealth Berger Hospital for treatment. No update on their condition was available at press time.