ASHVILLE— The M.A.S.H Food Pantry in Ashville has a busy July ahead of it, as the pantry is the benefactor of three separate events.
M.A.S.H is a local nonprofit organization that provides resources to meet personal needs local veterans may have, such as food and hygiene items, support resources and vocational assistance among others.
“The donations we will be collecting will provide for the needs of all our military heroes in need of groceries and personal items at all of our locations,” Elaine Fowler, vice president of M.A.S.H. Food Pantry, said. “We are grateful for the support of our partner organizations.”
Amber Hudson, M.A.S.H Pantry founder, said that the organization has weathered the storm of the COVID-19 thanks to community partners and fellow veteran organizations who have been there to help when they needed something. Deleware Vineyard Church has played a role in making sure the organization has food.
“The people that we have been working with, the organizations have been phenomenal,” Hudson said. “All the organizations within the state of Ohio work together well. If a veteran needs rescue, that resource is there. People will find that resource and those organizations are top notch. We’ve been blessed for the last six years that any need we have, that need has been met.”
Hudson said the volunteers within their organization have stepped up too.
“Our volunteers go beyond the call of duty,” she said. “They treat every veteran with respect and dignity when they walk throughout the door. There’s no income requirement and we don’t even let them talk about income. We’re so honored they come through our doors and we’re honored to serve each and every veteran every time we see them.”
The first of the four events is a car show organized by the C-town Cruisers Car Meet Group on July 3. The event is being held at 3224 South High Street in Columbus. The group is raffling off a 2006 Chevy Impala SS and proceeds from the raffle go directly to M.A.S.H.
Also on July 3, M.A.S.H. is the benefactor of the Circleville Take Back the Strip Cruise, which begins at 5 p.m.; cars drive much of Court Street back and forth while donating cash and non-perishable food along the route.
Later in the month, M.A.S.H’s is hosting their Third Annual Golf Fundraiser on July 12 at OSU Golf Club. In addition to the event, there will be a raffle, silent auction and a vehicle raffle.
“The M.A.S.H. Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser event helps support the many programs we offer to our veterans and service heroes,” Fowler said. “These programs consist of multiple food pantries, food drives, produce markets at Commons at Livingston, honor greenhouses, book clubs, support meetings and individual veteran assistance.”
The third event to benefit the organization in July is the Defeat Hunger Festival on July 31. Admission for the event is two canned food or non-perishable items. The event is being held at 581 Blackwater Road in Chillicothe.
“We’re going to concentrate on Ross County because that’s where the event is,” Fowler said. “We have a lot of veterans to feed, they’ve now got vans and social workers working together to help people in need. It’s really blooming.
There’s a free meal for all the veterans. They just need to bring ID to show proof they were in the military,” she said. “We encourage people to bring their families. It sounds like it’ll be a lot of fun.”
Fowler encouraged community members to come to the event because that’s what it’s all about.
“We’d love for everyone to come out,” Fowler said. “These aren’t just veteran events, but they’re community events. We need all the support we can get, so please come join us.”