ASHVILLE — The Ashville Fourth of July Celebration is returning this year after last year’s events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival begins on June 30 and runs through Sunday July 4. The festival is held in Ashville Community Park. The Ashville Community Men’s Club uses the festival as a fundraiser for other events throughout the year, in addition to celebrating America’s independence.
Bill Welsh, Ashville Community Club member and event organizer, said it feels good to be back this year.
“With all the projects that we do all year long and no big fundraiser, it really put the squeeze on us,” he said. “We haven’t cut down on how we’ve spent money, but we’ve not been able to make as big of donations as we like to the things going on. We want to give back and improve the community like we have in the past. We do this to give back to the kids in the community and COVID has put a damper on how much we could afford to do because we didn’t know how long the pandemic would last. We’ll get some money in and put it back into the community as quickly as we can.”
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the festival, it opens at 5 p.m. and runs until around 10 p.m. or later if there’s a crowd still present. The opening night parade, now called the contestant’s parade, is on Wednesday at 7 p.m., followed by the Little Mr./Miss Contest at 7:30 p.m. The Miss Ashville Fourth of July Contest is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.
On Saturday and Sunday, the festival opens at 11 a.m. The Grand Parade is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. A full schedule of events is available through the event’s website, ashville4thofjuly.com.
Welsh talked up safety for the event and their plans to make everyone feel comfortable being there in person as one of the bigger events, outside the fair, to return.
“We’re going to sanitize everything and have hand sanitizers out for people to use,” he said. “We’ll offer masks to people who want them. We’re going to ask people to social distance to their own comfort level within their groups, but we’re also not going to police anything. We want everyone to be safe and have a good time.”
Welsh said there were a number of changes this year, including to the layout of the festival, as well as the parade situation.
“One of the bigger changes is that we’re getting rid of one of the parades,” he said. “We’re going to open with a parade on the 30th that will combine the Little Miss and Big Miss parade into one Contestant’s Parade.”
Welsh said with the stands being removed from the park, they’re not going to set a stage up on the ball diamond, but rather use the gazebo and shelter house to offer a different set up.
“We moved the dining from the dining tent into the open shelter house and moved the crafts outside of there to their own tent,” he said. “That way, everyone can eat and enjoy the entertainment all in one area. It’ll make it better for everyone.”
Welsh said they’re going to once again have the fireworks show at 10 p.m. on July 4, but they’d change up the day ahead of it.
“We used to run through the 5th when July 4th would fall on a Sunday, but we decided not to do that anymore, so instead of an 11 a.m. parade, we’ll have a church service at 9:30 a.m., and then the parade at 1 p.m. before the fireworks that night.”
Welsh said they’ve heard a lot of people wanted fish this year, so they ordered “heavy”, upping their usual 3,000-pound order to about 3,500 pounds.
“We ordered heavy because everyone’s been canceled up to this point except for the fair and we’re one of the bigger fish fries around,” he said.
“Everyone’s been asking if we’d be having it or not. It’s surprising that when we open at 5 p.m., people are already standing in line or at the tables waiting starting at 3 p.m. We open when we can have enough help to be able to do it. Many of our volunteers work during the day and rush to get to the park.”
Welsh said their goal is to run a safe, fun and great festival to honor America and fund their work in the community.
“We hope people come out, have fun and feel safe,” he said. “If they don’t, we hope they’ll tell us so we can try to do something about it and accommodate them. We want everyone to have a good time and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”