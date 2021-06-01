CHILLICOTHE — With about two months left to go but staff and students gone for the summer, Dennis Franks, the soon-to-be retired Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center Superintendent reflected on his more than 35 years in education.
Franks will retire at the end of July and make way for Circleville City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Davis to take on the role. Franks has served as superintendent since 2010.
Franks said it’s been a year of milestones interrupted by COVID-19 protocols, which haven’t made things easy. He said he’s looking forward to retirement.
“I’ve been here for a long time, this is my 32nd year in the district,” he said. “I’m ready. If nothing else has happened this year, it’s solidified that it’s time.”
Franks doesn’t have any specific post-retirement plans other than trying to enjoy the retirement life.
“I’m going to do what I want to do, when I want to do it and for as long as I want to do it,” he said. “I have lots of activities to do around the house and I have a large family, so I’m planning on visiting kids and grandkids.”
Franks said the honey-do list is long, but he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife and do some traveling.
“That’s one of the problems of me retiring five years later is that she’s had five years to compile that list,” he said.
Franks said in the 37 years he’s been in education, all of it in career tech education, he’s seen a huge change in acceptance in the last handful of years.
“It seems like people are realizing that maybe a four-year degree isn’t the only way to go for success,” he said. “Credentials, certificates and skills training matter. A lot of the blue collar workers are greying out and you always have to have people come in and keep you running, whether it’s your plumbing, electrical, your car or whatever it may be.”
Franks said career tech students have taken advantage of the benefits of going into the workforce immediately to help pay for any further education they may want.
“There’s been a whole resurgence that career tech doesn’t mean that you can’t or don’t go to college,” he said. “Most of our programs have some level of college credit tied to them.”
After he leaves next month, Franks said he’d obviously miss the staff and students but also the feeling of being in school.
“The best time of your life, your parents told you, is when you’re in school and working for 37 years, it’s the same thing because you’re on that cycle,” he said. “You have summer break, the start of fall and football and all those sites and sounds, you have the holidays and you get to relive all the things you had as a kid. Rather than getting into a drone dull year after year of the same, it’s always a change and there’s a benchmark to look forward to. Working in education, that just carries on and I’ll miss that.”
Franks said he thinks retirement will hit him when the first weather forecast calls for snow.
“Not that I’ll miss getting up at 4:30 a.m., but I’ll miss thinking about those things,” he said.
Franks said he’s been blessed to be a part of the organizations that support career education at the state level. He’s been a member of the Association of Career Tech Superintendents and he’s been on the leadership team there for eight of his 11 years.
“I’m proud of my involvement in singing the praises of career tech to a large group of people,” he said. “Locally, I’m proud that we’ve been able to get more career tech to students. We’ve increased our half day offerings, purchased two additional buildings and we’ve increased the awareness of career tech education in all 10 of the schools with satellite programs and we’ve drilled it down to the middle school level.”
Franks offered one piece of advice to future career tech administrators.
“You have to get to know and work for your staff, help them do their job best because they’re the experts,” he said. “The other part is being an advocate and telling the community what you’re doing and the things you can help with. To do that, you have to get out in the community and become involved, meet with businesses, economic development entities and meet mayors and council members. You then take that same message to all your state representatives and do it in Washington as well. You have to be a champion and a voice for career tech and education.”
As a parting piece of wisdom, Franks had one last message for the Pickaway-Ross community.
“I’m proud of the work you’re doing and you make career tech work,” he said. “Staff knows they’re not just teaching students, but they’re changing lives. We have kids coming out here as a junior to senior who are looking for an opportunity to do something different.”