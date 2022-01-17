CIRCLEVILLE — Thanks to the generosity of the community, a new free clothing distribution center is set to open earlier than anticipated later this month.
The Corner Closet is a project and brainchild of Betty Wolford, a member of the Community United Methodist Church, who, along with volunteers and donations, bought the building at 499 East Franklin Street in Circleville and will be giving out clothing to the community.
Ken Greene, one of the organizers and volunteers of the project, said due to the overwhelming support and perceived need, they'll be opening before their planned grand opening in mid-February. The Corner Closet is to now open on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
"We’ve been overwhelmed with not only the quantity, but the quality of the clothing we’ve gotten," Greene said.
"We’ve gotten a ton of winter stuff. We decided that it makes sense that the people who need it, need it now and we need to get it in their hands. We decided not to wait and get it to them a little sooner."
Greene said with that all signs pointed to opening the store as soon as possible.
"Our volunteers have worked extremely hard in getting the clothing sorted and hung in the store so people can get what they need," he said.
"The store is to the point where we can’t put anything else out until some stuff starts leaving. We’ve got boxes and boxes of clothing we’ve sorted by size and season. We’ve got about 90 bags of clothing we’ve taken upstairs because we’ve run out of room to stack it."
Greene helped organize the renovations of the building, from a plumbing store into a clothing store and said it was all Wolford getting the store started.
“It happened because of the vision of Betty Wolford,” he said.
“It was her idea, her vision and her vision to have a facility like this. She pestered us and drove us crazy until we found one for her. This wouldn’t be here without her.”
Greene said the church has been very fortunate because of donations including an estate that left money to do projects like this. With that money, they were able to purchase the building and do the renovations.
“We’ve had some very generous contributions from people and companies that have helped to make it as nice as it is,” he said.
Wolford said they’ve looked for a place for two years to have what is now The Corner Closet.
“We wanted a building that is kind of in the center, not way north or way south so it would be convenient for people to walk to,” she said.
“We’ve had a lot of nice donations and a lot of people ask how they can help,” she added. “I think once people get here, they’ll see how we’re doing things and want to help.”
In addition to accepting donations next week, they’ll also continue to accept them during their normal operating hours once they have their soon-anticipated grand opening. They’ll be open on Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.
“We really want to encourage people to drop donations off when we’re here and not leave bags outside the door,” Wolford added.
Wolford said they’re not going to look at any income guidelines or limit who can come in the door, but they are going to ask that people only make one trip a month once things are up and running.
“There are no restrictions or requirements to come and that’s the way we want it,” she said.
Wolford said it’s been great to see people volunteer and the amount people are willing to donate. To date, they’ve had 22 volunteers assist on the project and that number will only grow.
“Tuesday was overwhelming,” Wolford said of the first day they accepted donations.
“People brought in clothes by the carloads. It was wonderful. It’s fulfilling and exciting to see the support from the community. For everyone who came in, they said ‘thank you for doing this and we appreciate this.’ It’s a positive program and everyone has been very accepting.”
Greene said The Corner Closet had a “clear need” in the community.
“People recognize that and when they bring things in, they had no idea it would be like this,” he said. “Everyone has been very supportive, positive and encouraging.”
According to Greene, among those who have helped with large donations of money and/or time include Forjak Industrial, Mary Logan So and the company she works for — George J. Igel & Co. — that matched her donation and Larry Rogers who worked on the renovation.
Wolford said they’re in the project for the long haul and they’re starting modestly to see how they can best meet the needs of the community.
“If we see we need to do it more and we have the volunteers, we’ll change and expand as we need to,” she said.
“We’ve got a nice facility with other space that down the road, we could develop and do other services. We’ve got a lot of ideas, but we can work on that once we’ve got the clothing store up and running.”