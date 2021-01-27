CIRCLEVILLE — A free mental health training seminar is being offered in March through a local partnership between United Way, Pickaway County Addiction Action Coalition and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The training aims to teach those who take it to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.
“One of the many enduring struggles to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic remains supporting and treating mental health,” Jama Cobb, United Way of Pickaway County Executive Director, said. “From families who have had to change jobs and become teachers from home, to kids who were displaced from in-person school back in March of 2020, to healthcare workers being stretched like never before, the spotlight on mental health signs and treatment may never be larger.”
The training will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch built in.
“It is important for us to identify and tackle the challenges we face in our community”, Cobb said. “It just makes sense to collaborate with the other agencies who have the same vision of providing help to our residents. We have so many great leaders and partners in our community and we work very well together.”
According to the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities, the opioid overdose rate in Ohio reached its 10-year peak in the second quarter of 2020. Fifty-three percent of adults in the U.S. reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the coronavirus.
“The county board recognizes mental health as an essential component of a person’s wellbeing,” Allen Roberts, service and support administrator at the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said. “When it comes to mental health, recognition and referral are critical factors in the treatment process. Mental health first aid training will provide our community members with additional skills in these areas. These skills will be necessary for ensuring that our community becomes better equipped in dealing with the mental health crisis our nation is facing.”
As a prerequisite to attend the course, a one-time self-paced online training needs to be completed by 5 p.m. on March 23. Access to the training will be granted upon registration to participants by way of email. Upon completion of the two free modules, each virtual participant will receive a certificate of completion.
“Participants are registered for the training on a first-come, first-serve basis with up to 30 virtual seats available,” Cobb said. “We hope you will consider being a trained, county resident and mental health first aid advocate by taking part in an incredibly invaluable county health program.”
For those interested in registering for the virtual mental health and first aid trainings, please visit https://mhaohio.org/mhfa-mar-24-pickaway-board/ or email allenroberts@pickawaydd.org.