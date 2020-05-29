CIRCLEVILLE — A partnership between the Pickaway County Community Foundation, Ohio Farm Bureau, the Delaware County Foundation and local farmers provided several local food distribution groups with free pork.
Those groups included Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA), Ashville Food Pantry, Westfall Cares and more. The pork they received will go to the community.
About 30 hogs were purchased from Ohio producers to process for local food banks. This was done after the reopening of the processing plant near Orient after its temporary closure. Due to similar shutdowns, there have been supply chain distributions that have slowed the amount of processed meat to local grocery stores.
The pork was processed earlier this week into several different types of meat for use. Among them included breakfast sausage, ground pork and pork chops. Nearly 1,992 pounds of pork were distributed as part of this program.
Jan Shannon, executive director at the Pickaway County Community Foundation, said they’re working on bringing beef to the community, but it would likely be several more weeks before the beef would be distributed.
In the meantime, the meat is to be stored in the freezer space that Circleville City Schools and Westfall Local Schools have generously allowed for use.