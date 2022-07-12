CIRCLEVILLE — The Community United Methodist Church is once again offering their free “response to sexual violence and awareness training” for high school juniors and seniors.
Rick Seeds, the program’s instructor, said they’ll be hosting two different trainings, one on July 30 and another on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break. The class is being held in the basement of the church at 120 North Pickaway Street in Circleville.
Seeds said the training is geared toward people going off to college, but adults are welcome in the program too.
“Prepare your precious children for worst-case scenarios that can and do happen while far away from home at colleges throughout the U.S. and the world,” Seeds said. “I try to prepare them for the worst-possible scenario that will ever happen, and if it does, they’ll have this information to help them.”
The class will focus around topics such as awareness of your surroundings, strategies for keeping yourself safe, fighting, evasion and avoiding attacks, intuition, physical and mental limitations, what to expect as a new college student and more.
Seeds said it’s not just a physical training course, but also mental training in prevention.
“Wear comfortable clothes, sweats or gym and training clothes,” he said. “Bring clean socks as bare feet, nor street shoes, will be allowed on the mats,” he said.
Seeds has been involved in self defense and martial arts for over 30 years and holds black belts in Tokoshikan Aikijitsu and Shingitai Goshin-Jitsu and taught self defense with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for over 20 years.
Seeds asked that people pre-register for the classes due to limited space. To register for the class, contact Seeds at 740-474-2623 or 740-497-3695, or the church at 740-474-4796.