CIRCLEVILLE — For students heading off to college, a free sexual assault awareness and prevention training course is being offered at the Community United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rick Seeds, a self-defense and martial arts trainer for 30 years, will be teaching a class at the church for high school juniors, seniors and college freshmen.
“A lot of them are going away for the first time and colleges will tell the students what they want them to know and hear,” Seeds said. “I go a little bit deeper and tell them the things to watch out for. Most of the thinking as a teenager, and we were all teenagers, is that it won’t happen to me, but it could happen to you.”
The class will focus around topics such as awareness of your surroundings, strategies for keeping yourself safe, fighting, evasion and avoiding attacks. It’s not just a physical training course, but also mental training in prevention.
“One of the things I tell people, is to always look people in the face,” Seeds said. “If you have someone out there, a bad guy thinking of doing something, If you look them in the face that they can recognize me so you might not be their target.”
Another tip Seeds offered was if you are attacked, scratch your attacker.
“If they are in an altercation, make sure to scratch because it puts DNA under their fingernails,” he said. “That DNA that can be taken once they’re checked out at the hospital and they’ll be able to identify that person.”
The class will be offered free of charge and the church will provide a light lunch for students. Seeds is asking people to register ahead of time so he can ensure they have enough people to support those attending.
Students should wear comfortable gym or training clothes for the all-day training.
To sign up for the class visit the event bright signup page at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sexual-assault-awareness-prevention-training-tickets-64614463600
Anyone with questions can call Seeds at 7404-474-2623.