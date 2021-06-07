CIRCLEVILLE — A community favorite event is set to return as the City of Circleville is bringing back Friday in the Park starting July 9.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday, through August 13, the Circleville City Administration has organized several events featuring deferent themes aimed toward elementary school kids. The events are free to attend. The park is located at the corner of state Route 188 and Pontius Road.
Brenda Short, administrative assistant with the City of Circleville, said there are fewer events due to restarting it after not having the event series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the past, there have been many more events, but we scrunched it down this year in order to start it back,” she said. “We waited this year until after the fair because that one usually has low attendance. Next year, we’re planning to expand it and have more.”
Short said events will feature free crafts, games, exercise and education. The City of Circleville asks that a parent or guardian accompany the children.
“They’ll all be centered around the theme and they’ll even have a snack,” she said. “We ask they wear casual play clothes because they might be running around in the park, doing some coloring with washable paints or playing in the dirt.”
The events kick off with a Meet Your Safety Forces event on July 9 with Circleville Police and Fire, The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Space on July 16 with the Pickaway County Family YMCA, Bees & Beekeeping with the Pickaway County Library and Scioto Valley Beekeepers on July 23, Art Explosion with Early Head Start on July 30, Back to School with Circleville Police and Fire Departments on Aug. 6, and Soil Sleuths on Aug. 13 with the Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District and the Pickaway County Park District.
Each event will be held inside the Starkey Pavilion at the park. To reach it, enter the park through the main entrance and it’s the first building on the right.
“Last year, we had it at one of the shelter houses, but we thought this would be better for the heat and if it rains, they’ll be fully under cover,” she said.