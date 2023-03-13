CIRCLEVILLE — Funding for Ted Lewis Park is starting to trickle in as the Friends of Ted Lewis Park are making moves to help the city pay for upgrades.
At a recent Circleville City Council Committee Meeting, Larry Logan, board chairman, approached city council to ask for their support in applying for a grant from AEP to help pay to upgrade the lights to LED lights at the park, something that would save the city money in both electricity costs and in replacement bulbs. Logan along with grant writer Maria Roberts, need the city to officially apply for the funding with the completed application.
The measure was unanimously approved at last week’s city council meeting to support the grant.
At the Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Feb. 28, Logan explained the nature of the grant, and their efforts to raise money for the parks. Recently Friends of Ted Lewis Park received $10,000 from Kingston National Bank and $25,000 from the Savings Bank for the project.
“We are constantly looking for ways to finish the mission and our vision of creating a complete park at Ted Lewis,” Logan said. “We are searching out a lot of opportunities from major corporations. The money we’re trying to raise we really need larger gifts from bigger companies.”
Logan said currently the city is spending $7,500 a year to light the park with the stadium lights.
“Half of the lights are out and gone and we have to bring a picker in to change those,” Logan said. “When that happens all you’re doing is getting a more costly light. We’re asking AEP to help fund the light and make it LED so it has a longer life and less cost over the life of it. We hope to be able to get some sort of naming right to that with AEP if they’re the one to do this.”
Logan said they’re requesting approximately $330,000 for the lighting upgrades which does not require any city matching funds.
“We’d be more than happy if we got even part of that,” he said. “We ask that you pass that on to city council for approval and let you know that you’ll be seeing more of us in the months ahead.”
The city has previously paid about $2.5 million, much of which was paid for with a loan, to complete the initial phase of renovations that included new playground equipment, a splash pad and restroom. This summer will be the first season with the new equipment that was installed last year. The Circleville tree commission also planted trees last year in the newly renovated section of the park.
The city has previously paid about $2.5 million, much of which was paid for with a loan, to complete the initial phase of renovations that included new playground equipment, a splash pad and restroom. This summer will be the first season with the new equipment that was installed last year. The Circleville tree commission also planted trees last year in the newly renovated section of the park.
“We’re going to keep working on it until we’re able to get the bulk of the renovations done,” Logan said of the group’s efforts.
Jim Stanley, service director, said he believes the Park Board and the Strategic Planning Committee are considering an overall plan for the park system and the Park Board may be looking at next steps in Ted Lewis once that is determined.
Stanley said he believes the Park Board and The Strategic planning committee are considering an overall plan for the park system and the Park Board may be looking at next steps in Ted Lewis once that is determined.
Following The Savings Bank’s donation, Jim Stanley, city service director, said donations like the ones made by The Savings Bank and Kingston National Bank and the effort of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park are a wonderful thing.
“As you are aware the amount of money required to do any of the renovating is difficult for the City to set aside for the parks without there being a dedicated source of funding for the parks,” Stanley said. “It is truly a wonderful thing to have a group such as the Friends of Ted Lewis trying to raise funds to help the Park Board and the City in revitalizing and renovating the park.”
Roberts said they hope to know the outcome of the AEP grant by the end of April.