Kingston National Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Ted Lewis Park Fund. Pictured from left are Marty Ford, Vice President of Marketing at Kingston National Bank Kami Martin, Larry Logan, chairman of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park Fund, John Essman and Susan Weinberg, branch supervisor.

CIRCLEVILLE — Funding for Ted Lewis Park is starting to trickle in as the Friends of Ted Lewis Park are making moves to help the city pay for upgrades.


