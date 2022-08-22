CIRCLEVILLE — The Friends of Ted Lewis park are back to meeting in person as they work to help raise funds to pay for park improvements at Ted Lewis Park.
Larry Logan, chairperson, said the group will gather in person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and discuss their vision for ways to help improve park amenities moving forward, with the city’s help and blessing.
“We’re going to talk about how to go about raising the funds, who to see and we’re going to have most of the original members of the committee and some new people involved are going to be there,” he said. “I’ve asked some people who have some insight into companies that could help us out with blacktopping, landscaping and things like that they might be be able to do as an in-kind and help us out. There’s a lot of that that needs to be done.”
Logan said the group has a vision to help Ted Lewis along like what happened at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
“That was a blank space and it had a lot of money available to it,” he said. “Ted Lewis in my estimation is an inner city park. We have great parks for the size of the city.”
Logan said the groups goal is to have a park with safe access that’s easy to get to for anyone across the city.
“The one thing I think is missing is safe access for citizens to play,” he said. “That’s our vision, safe access to play. People can get there by bicycle, they can walk and mothers can take kids via stroller. You can’t do that safely at the other locations. That’s the key why we’re doing this. Our mission is to help rebuild the park and our vision is to have access to play for all the citizens.”
Logan said the group would need to raise at least a couple of million to finish the thing off”, something he called an enormous task.
So far the Circleville City Council has approved $2.4 million, which Service Director Jim Stanley said would complete the renovations planned for the park.
“The additional phases of the park improvements would be a $3.5 million to $4 million budget number at this time,” Stanley said. “The Park Board and the City would have to determine what and where any future projects or buildings would be built and update the master plan as required so that the lay out makes sense and generally complies with the goals of the Park Board and use of the park itself.”
What Logan and the Friends of Ted Lewis Park want to do goes above and beyond that.
“The first order of business for our group is a new shelter house, there’s bird poop everywhere,” he said. “To do a three season shelter house like the one at Mary Virginia, the Ralph Starkey Pavilion it came in at $500,000 that to me is the first thing we need to accomplish.”
We also need a new snack bar and storage facility. It needs to be moved and rebuilt. The veterans have the area out there that needs to have some landscaping done and we’d like to see that happen through them. We want to draw as many people to help out as we can with this.”
Logan said the group has a person interested in helping us build a small pavilion for music get-togethers that has lawn style seating.
“There’s someone willing to do that to name that facility,” he said.
Logan said the group wants to follow the master plan that was outlined in 2015 with the exception of adding back in basketball courts to where the playground area use to be near the creek.
“We want to go to city council at some point, one of the things that is not on the plan for the park is basketball courts,” he said. “I’ve looked at pretty much every city around Circleville and talked to some of the city people who are involved in government. Every one of them has basketball courts in the city parks. We don’t at Ted Lewis. There are some people against it but We need to really think strongly to that.”
Among the other upgrades and additions Logan spoke about included the new entrances to the park and enhancing some of the other features, something they’ve already completed some work on.
“We want to do new entrances to the park. Those need to be lit and landscaped. We want to put in security cameras throughout the park, those are going to be needed going forward. B/C this is an old park almost everything we want to do has to be redone.”
Logan said they’d also like to plan some trees to offer a noise buffer for residents the live between Brokaw Avenue and Court Street on the east side of the park.
“The city did do the $2.4 million to get done what’s been done. Friends of Ted Lewis wrote a grant back in 2020 and we received $100,000 from the state budget and that was given to the city for part of that funding and [Pickaway County Community Foundation] gave us a $10,000 grant which we gave to the city,” Logan said. “The friends of Ted Lewis just okayed buying 40 trees to be planted in the park to soften the whole thing and go through the areas that are walkways and bicycle paths. We plant to put benches by them at some point. The tree commission is doing the work of buying and planting them.
“We’re working on additional payment for a plan to put some trees to act as a fence along Brokaw Avenue, which i where the back of the homes along court street. It’s along the ally we’d like to plant a number of trees that would help with the quietness to help the people that live there and pretty up the whole area. “