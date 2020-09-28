CIRCLEVILLE — For the 2020 Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure Champion, traveling is something Ken Curtis grown accustomed to.
The Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure steering committee recognized Curtis as the 2020 Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure Champion. The Parkinson’s Foundation hosts local walks in communities all over the country.
The Circleville native shared his story, including working for 40 years as a salesman selling animal feed and liquid molasses to the animal industry.
“I drove 40,000 miles a year and experienced lots of stiffness and aches, which I thought were from driving,” he said. “When I retired, I went to my family doctor for a physical. After the exam, he told me he thought I might have Parkinson’s Diseases because his observation of me indicated that possibility. He referred me to a neurologist. He confirmed I had Parkinson’s disease. I was devastated.”
Curtis said now, 12 years later, he takes medication four times daily.
“Over the 12 years, the dosage has been adjusted and increased and several medications have been tried that did not help,” he said.
Unlike the traveling he did as a salesman, Curtis credits exercise in helping him manage his symptoms.
“Exercise has been my salvation for getting the pain to subside for a few days,” he said. “The more I exercise, the better I feel. I have done Tai Chi, Delay the Disease Program for Parkinson’s patients, some physical therapy and riding a three-wheel bike. All of these programs have been helpful, but the bike riding especially makes me feel better.
Parkinson’s disease is a daily struggle and I try to stay active and keep moving. Activity helps delay the disease and its symptoms,” he added. “My family and friends have been wonderful and supportive as I have been on this journey with Parkinson’s Disease.
Curtis thanked the walk organizers for recognizing him.
“I will continue to do what I need to do to overcome my Parkinson’s,” he said.
Teresa Riffle, coordinator for the local Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure, said this is the third year the steering committee has selected a champion.
“Ken was selected as the 2020 champion because of his commitment to exercise and determination to not let the disease define him,” he said.
The walk, which was originally scheduled for the last Saturday in April like it is every year, was canceled due to the stay-at-home order and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t have it this year because of the stay-at-home order and we didn’t do a virtual walk,” Riffle said. “It was just canceled this year, but the funds we did raise were from our corporate sponsors and the donations that came in.”
Twelve thousand dollars in total was donated with half going towards research and half going into the local Parkinson’s Disease fund.
“The local fund was established to assist those living with the disease in Pickaway County,” Riffle said. “If you know of anyone with Parkinson’s Disease in need of a laser walker, lift chair, stair lift, weighted utensils, grab bars or any other assistive devices for daily living, please contact Pickaway County Community Foundation at 740-477-6207 to submit a request.”
The 2021 walk will be held in person as currently planned, but if due to health concerns a virtual walk will still take place. The date is set for April 24, 2021.