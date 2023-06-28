Congrats goes to Paisley Richard (left) who is with her grand champion Pickaway county bred, born and raised market goat. Richard also placed 2nd place with her breeding on the right and 3rd place beginner showmanship. Little sister Gracie is on the right after competing in peewee goat showmanship.
The Pickaway County Fair Homemaker of the Year for 2023 went to Andrea Weller. She had accumulated the most points in the Homemaking Department. She is shown with her prize winning rose and hanging basket.
Grand Champion Market Rabbit was won by 4H member- Adelyn Smith, Washington Hill Climbers; Breeder- Adam Gooley, Salt Creek Rabbitry; Buyers-T & D Thompson, Travis and Jessica Thompson Pro Con, Troy and Jennifer Dumm.
Jo Ann Azbell won first place and Best of Show in the Antique Quilt category and the Home Sewing Section at the 2023 Pickaway County Fair.
Jodelle Boesiger won first place and Best of Show with her knitted doll clothes in the knitting section at the 2023 Pickaway County Fair.
Dottie Baber won first place and Best Of Show with her table runner in the Sewing Machine Craft section at the 2023 Pickaway County Fair.
Everly Seitz from Walnut Porkers placed 3rd for Scrapbooking in her first year of taking a project! She is the daughter of Dusty and Lauren Seitz of Circleville.
Congrats goes to Brooke Elster who won a ribbon for 3rd overall Market Turkey.
Pickaway County Fair ended Sunday — for more results, see our B section this week. We got as many photos and results in the print edition as we could with more to come in the next few editions. If you have photos of the 4-H award winners that you’d like to see published, send them to mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
