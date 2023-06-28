Pickaway County Fair ended Sunday — for more results, see our B section this week. We got as many photos and results in the print edition as we could with more to come in the next few editions. If you have photos of the 4-H award winners that you’d like to see published, send them to mlayton@circlevilleherald.com


  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments