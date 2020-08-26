CIRCLEVILLE — Emergency 911 services in Pickaway County were down Tuesday for a couple of hours for customers of Frontier phone service.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said his office was alerted to the issue when a member of the Sheriff’s Office called in and couldn’t get through using the non-emergency number and then tried 911, which also didn’t work.
“The Commissioners, [911 Director] Darrin Flick and our office have been working hand-in-hand to resolve this issue but our hands are tied with things we can’t control,” Radcliff said. “We put cell phones in the 911 call center so we have a backup reliable phone service and put VOIP service in the office. Regardless of anything we do that doesn’t do anything for the Frontier service.”
Radcliff said the outage was caused by a cut service line.
Flick said the service issues have only affected Frontier landline customers and the issue doesn’t affect all other providers.
“Cell phones still worked so if a resident has a cell phone they could use that to call 911,” he said. “If they don’t have a cell phone they may be able to get through to other numbers, friends or family, who could relay the message to 911 for them.”
Radcliff said the problem is that they usually don’t know the service is down until someone tells them over the phone.
“It’s not like a light flicks on telling us that it’s down,” he said.
Radcliff said Pickaway County isn’t the only county with this problem.
“We’ve talked with other counties and they have this same issue,” he said.
Flick said the county has filed complaints with the FCC, State 911 Office and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
“Frontier has declared bankruptcy so the repairs to the system don’t seem to be occurring,” Flick commented. “We continue to try and come up with solutions to the problem and will also continue to lobby the state, PUCO and the FCC to try to get some help to make Frontier do what they’re suppose to.”
The Herald reached out to Frontier who did not return a comment ahead of deadline.