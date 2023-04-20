CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is hosting a fundraiser next Friday to help meet the need of Pickaway County’s children.
The organization started in Louisville Kentucky in 2009 with a single student, a school volunteer and an apple. The Pickaway County Chapter started in 2020 at Circleville Elementary with 35 kids and now the program serves more than 200 kids each weekend in the four county schools.
“A bag containing approximately 12 food items is discreetly placed inside the children’s backpacks on Fridays so they have food to eat over the weekend,” said Gina Warner, Blessings coordinator. “Three times each year we also provide all the students in the program with a hygiene pack to meet basic cleanliness needs. The program is meeting the needs of children in Circleville, Logan Elm, Pickaway Pathways and Crossroads Christian schools.”
Warner shared that many local businesses have stepped up to help put on the event and support the kids during the event. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by a 30 minute program and an “after party” question and answer session.
“A few local businesses became inspired by stories of how the program is helping children and decided they wanted to hold a fundraiser for us,” she said. “On April 28, Gouge Quality Roofing and Tait Bakes/The Zwicker House will be providing an event geared towards local business owners but also open to anyone else who is interested. With the help of other local sponsors, there will be a charcuterie table, mocktail station, sweet treats, a coffee bar, live music, an encouragement station, grab and go dinner and a short program, followed by an opportunity to donate to the program.”
Warner said Blessings in a Backpack is meeting a critical need for children in the community.
“Unfortunately we have around 200 homeless children in our county and we also have many young children who are self-managing due to the drug epidemic or other family situations,” Warner said. “Though Pickaway County has many resources available for families in need, these resources are often inaccessible to these homeless or self-managing children.
“The foods we provide are no-prep or low prep and are chosen so that a young child can open and eat the food without the help of an adult or the use of any kitchen utensils or equipment. Having this no-prep food source that we can put directly in a child’s hand is a key element of our program. Our long term goal is that kids in our community will know they are cared for, and will never have to worry about what they are going to eat on the weekends. We appreciate the community’s support as we work to end childhood hunger in Pickaway County.”
Warner said one of the goals of the event is to raise awareness for the organization and the problem.
“Our goals for the event are to raise awareness of childhood hunger in Pickaway County and inspire people to help, and to fully fund our program for next school year,” she said. “Our fundraising goal for the night is $50,000. We are very grateful that the event host, Gouge Quality Roofing, has pledged matching funds up to a total of $20,000 for donations received at the event. Donors can donate via check, online, via credit card or cash.”