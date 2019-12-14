CIRCLEVILE — The Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) board recognized Steve Gary at his final meeting for the work he’s done to guide the organization in development success.
Ryan Scribner, executive director, called it a special day to honor Gary for his role in starting and sustaining P3.
“We all know that P3 was Steve’s baby along with some other community leaders to bring us together in this way,” Scribner said.
Scribner said when he took the job more than eight years ago he wasn’t sure he was the guy and how he’d be received but Gary pushed him through.
“Frankly, the one I was most concerned about was Gary,” he said. “It was probably four or five meetings before Steve didn’t look at me sideways when I talked but I learned a few things in that first year that have really stuck with me and guided my approach to this job and our approach as an organization.”
Scribner said Gary had an “absolute and unwavering belief and optimism” in the Pickaway County community.
“You lead with not just your investment but also with your words,” Scribner said of Gary. “There’s not an ounce of quit in Steve and he won’t tolerate an ounce of quit in you.”
Scribner said Gary has been first in line with what the organization needs.
“Whether it’s a pat on the back, words of encourage or a kick in the pants regardless of the outcome,” he said. “That’s been so valued and appreciated.”
Nate Green, the previous economic development director for P3 was on hand as a special guest for the meeting and spoke about Gary’s involvement on the board.
“I do work all around the state and I talk a lot about the private sector public sector model…and the example I always give is Steve Gary at the Savings Bank,” Green commented. “Not only have you provided strong private sector support here but also provided it at the bank. You have to have strong support on the board with a bank that’s willing to do things others aren’t willing to do.”
Green said Gary is a quiet guy but he always felt heard if he brought him an idea.
“I knew you’d listen to me,” Green said. “You may not always like my idea but we’d always talk it out. The financial support you provided is amazing but more than that the day to day support you gave me was monumental. It may sound trite but P3 would not be where it is without Steve Gary. ”
Scribner highlighted some of the achievements of P3 during Gary’s time on the board.
“We’re approaching $2 billion of industrial development that we’ve played a meaningful role in helping to make happen, 15 million square feet and thousands of jobs, $70 million of community development and infrastructure, and all those outside indicators that were a challenge not too long ago are starting to look pretty promising,” Scribner added.
Scribner concluded by saying that Gary is a humble guy and wouldn’t take any credit he’s due.
“He’ll point out this has been a community effort and that’s very true but every team has an MVP, someone who sets the tone, leads by example, and is the heart and soul of the winning effort,” he continued. “Steve, that’s what you’ve been to me and this organization for a long time now.”
As a parting gift, members of the executive board made a donation to the Chris Gary Memorial Fund, a fund created in honor of Gary’s late son. Gary was emotional after the gift was presented.
“This has been one of the two things I’ve been very passionate about,” Gary said. “I’ve always had a philosophy with my staff, and it’s been true, that we’ve never failed at anything and it’s not in our vocabulary and we’re not going to. You have to be out front and leading. If you’re not the lead dog in the sled dog race you have the same view as everyone else.”
Gary said the leadership of the board and organization is something that sets it apart from other, similar organizations.
“This is a great organization that will change this community for decades by the great work done in this room and by a great staff at P3,” Gary said. “This will be a life changer for a lot of people in this county.
“I thank you for your humble words and I appreciate it,” he said. “You’ve got a great guy coming from the bank that I’ve known since he was crawling around on the floor. Mark White will be a good addition to the committee and is a good man.”