CIRCLEVILLE — All residents of Graystone Villas have returned to their homes following a major gas leak in the area that called for evacuation orders Monday afternoon.
At 1:26 p.m., a 911 call from a contracting company came in for a service line that had been damaged. After arriving on scene, Circleville Police evacuated residents of the community while the Circleville Fire Department and crews from Columbia Gas arrived.
After about an hour, it was deemed safe for residents on the south side of the development to return to their homes. About four hours later, the rest of the complex was clear and residents were able to return to their homes after speaking with a representative from Columbia Gas.
Brian Thompson, Circleville Fire Chief, said originally, Columbia Gas told them it could be as late as midnight before residents could return, however, that was not the case.
“The Sheriff’s Office and the EMA have been putting out alerts and will update people as we go along,” Thompson said during the event.
Thompson said that Columbia Gas arrived and went to work quickly in containing the gas leak, which was located in the ground in between several homes.
“They got here really quickly with the initial tech and he got the equipment here quickly as well,” he said.
Thompson said the temporary repairs were in place and everything was deemed safe at about 8:15 Monday night.
“Columbia Gas met with each residence and ran the sniffer through their homes to make sure it was safe,” he said of the residents on the north side of the development.
Pickaway Township Fire Department and Harrison Township Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Red Cross was notified and on standby but ended up not needed since residents were able to return to their homes.