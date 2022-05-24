CIRCLEVILLE — For Esta O’Neil, volunteering at the Pickaway County Park District was both about returning to her first career choice and feeling useful.
O’Neil graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in fish and wildlife management but went into cooking after she couldn’t land a job. Fast forward 31 years as she worked as a pastry chef, retiring in 2016. Since then she’s gone back to her roots in nature.
“I first started volunteering with the state at their preserves because I wanted to get back to what my degree was in,” she said. “I know all the wildflowers and birds and I like to hike and bird watch.”
O’Neil said she then got in touch with the Pickaway County Park District and has “done it all.”
“I’ve lead hikes on birds, flowers, and edible plants,” she said. “I also weed and help put in some of the pollinator gardens at Canal Park. We go as a group after invasive species, helped with E-camp in the summer. I’ve helped paint stuff. I’ve done whatever they needed done.”
Arista Hartzler, deputy director for the Pickaway County Park District said O’Neil was “an invaluable volunteer to the district.
“Like all our volunteers, she gives of her free time to care for spaces for everyone to enjoy,” Hartzler said. “Esta has a passion and a great knowledge of invasive species management and works hard to eradicate bush honeysuckle, poison hemlock, wintercreeper and many others from park spaces, restoring and beautifying our natural spaces as she goes.
“Esta also has blessed the District by sharing her talents as an educator, teaching about birds, plants and pollinators to adults and children. Without volunteers like Esta, and many others, our District parks would not be what they are today! We would not have beautiful pollinator areas, a team to fight back against damaging invasive plants or programs to teach the public about our wonderful natural world.”
O’Neil shared that she loves being outside and giving back her knowledge and time, which is why she chose to do the volunteer work.
“I love being outside and giving back my knowledge and my time, I don’t want to let it go to waste,” she said. “It’s nice being needed. I need them as much as they need me. It’s a win-win situation. There are so many volunteers that I work with that are dedicated. They don’t have to get a work crew to do it they just do what needs to be done.”
O’Neil shared that Marcele Bowen, a fellow volunteer that’s older than her, was an inspiration.
“She’s 20 years older than me and I only hope that I can do what she’s doing when I’m that age,” she said.
Sharing some advice, O’Neil said the key to volunteering is doing what you love. May of the activities she does when she’s volunteering for the parks district, she also does at home.
“If you don’t like what you’re doing, you shouldn’t do it,” she said. “If you like being outside and going on hikes, then do it.
I enjoy the people when we get together. We’re all like-minded and we have the same passions. I found my people. I found my group.”
Hartzler said volunteers who wish to participate in some of their events can fill out a form on their website.
“Volunteers have opportunities to join the District for off trail invasive species work, to help care for our pollinator garden, to help with special projects, trail clearing and education events such as our park programs and Experience Earth Camp,” Hartzler said. “Registered Park District Volunteers have special opportunities, such as our volunteer appreciation day and, in the future, access to special volunteer appreciation events, hikes and picnics.”
To sign up visit PCPD’s website at https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/about-us/friends-of-the-pcpd/.
“Once we get your form, a District Staff member will reach out to schedule a time to meet with you to discuss your interests,” Hartzler said. “Then, the fun part starts and you can get started volunteering! You can also attend any of the volunteer events listed on the website and learn more about who we are while helping us clear invasives, trim trail of plants, or care for our flower beds. If anyone has any questions or want to learn more give our office a call at 740-420-5451 or email Arista at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov.”