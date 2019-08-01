CIRCLEVILLE — The city of Circleville will open bids on the 2019 street improvement projects on Monday, members of the city administration told City Council.
Not an official item on the Service Committee agenda Tuesday night, Katie Logan Hedges, Circleville City council and committee member asked Service Director Terry Frazier for an update about the streets and where the city stands in the process after she was questioned by some residents.
“After the evaluation and due diligence that goes into it to make sure the bidders are qualified, we’ll award a bid,” Frazier told the committee. “It’s our hope the weather will hold and we’ll be able to get the 2019 street improvement program completed before cold weather sets in. It is cold weather sensitive but we do plan to complete it.”
At a City Council meeting on June 18, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy apologized to council for not getting the bids out sooner and assured council it wouldn’t happen again.
Frazier said the water main improvements the city does this year will be the streets that get addressed in 2020.
“Those streets affected by the water main improvement program will be on the list for 2020 and we intend to complete our needs analysis this fall, have the bid documents prepared this winter and be out for bid early next year,” he said.
The committee also approved two ordinances approving the purchase of three vehicles that will replace older service trucks and implementing a structural change to the Water and Sewer Department.
If eventually approved by the full City Council, funding for the vehicles and structural change will be paid for by enterprise funds. The department of public utilities is funded primarily through payments received by the water and sewer department and that money can’t be used for any other purpose than by the utility department.
Frazier said the plan is to replace a 1998 Chevrolet Astro mini van with a pickup truck; a 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne truck and a 1978 Chevrolet Silverado. Frazier said purchases were budgeted by the department for this year and they’re doing it through the Ohio Department of Administrative Service Cooperative Purchasing Program.
“The vehicles will be purchased and the replaced vehicles will be offered for scrap or sale, whichever is more advantageous for the city,” he said. “When we sold the chief’s vehicle and the grass truck from the fire department, we sold them for scrap because repairs to those vehicles were more expensive than the value of the vehicle. It was something like $400 each for those vehicles in scrap.”
Tony Chamberlain, safety and human resources director, explained an ordinance that would change the management structure of the city’s utilities department.
Under the change, the department will bring back and fill the water and sewer maintenance superintendent position. An employee will then be promoted to that position and the former position will be removed.
“The position underneath it, the maintenance supervisor would not be filled and that employee would move up to that position,” he said. “It’s changed as far as additional supervisor but it keeps that person from having to report to two superintendents to make it an easier work flow. The [new position] would report directly to the public utilities director.”
Chamberlain said the position would come out to roughly a $2,200 increase but the position also will have more responsibility.
“It would turn the position into a salary position so there wouldn’t be any overtime as there is now,” Chamberlain said. “In doing the job, it seems reasonable that person would get additional payment because they’ll be doing additional obligations.”
Like the purchase of the trucks, Chamberlain also echoed what Frazier said and that the money would come from utilities funding and not the general fund.