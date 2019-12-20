CIRCLEVILLE — If you walked into the Circleville Fire Department Wednesday evening you wouldn’t be able to tell who was having a better time — the first responders or the kids getting to decorate cookies and see emergency vehicles.
In an effort to get individuals with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities more familiar with first responders, The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO) hosted a Law Enforcement LowDOWN event this week at the Circleville Fire Department.
Caitlyn Lowe, program coordinator of health services for DSACO, said the event is designed to familiarize those with developmental disabilities with the equipment, gear and procedures of law enforcement, as well as share vital safety information.
The event featured a meal, provided with donations of Bob Evans, cookie decorating, safety information, a gear demonstration from the Fire Department, and a touch-a-truck style portion of the evening where those participating could get “up close and personal” with several fire and police vehicles. Each of the families participating took home a bag filled with activities, including an identification kit in case of an emergency.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said it was a great day even though there was a small turn out.
“I think the kids enjoyed it and the fire and police officers enjoyed it as well,” Thompson told The Circleville Herald. “It was nice for the kids to sit in the trucks and see their eyes light up when we turned the lights on.”
David McIntyre, who was there representing the Circleville Police Department along with Officer Kory Yoder, agreed with Thompson.
“It’s good to get members of our community out here that wouldn’t normally be here,” McIntyre said. “I’ve never gotten to decorate cookies before.”
Thompson also said it was great to bring the two departments together for the event.
“When they called to ask if they could use the space, I said absolutely,” Thompson said. “It’s great to see the police and fire departments working together more now than they ever have.”