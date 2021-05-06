CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State University Pickaway County Extension Office is offering bi-monthly webinars starting this month in a program they’re calling Wellness Wednesdays.
The virtual seminars are from noon to 12:30 on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month now through September.
Topics include everything from diet, to mental health, physical activity and more. The event series starts off with “Making Your Salad Fresh Again!” on May 12, “Gluten-Free Eating” on May 26, “Nature and Nutrition” on June 9, “The Benefits of Silence” on June 23, “The Mediterranean Diet” on July 14, “Making the Most of Family Mealtime” on June 28, “The Benefits of Laughter” on Aug. 11, “Happiness 101” on Aug. 25, “Climate Change and Health” on Sept. 8 and “Rightsizing Your Space” on Sept. 22.
Michelle Treber, extension educator, said they’ve put together a team to teach the lessons.
“It’s nice to get a variety of expertise from across the state,” she said. “We’re all OSU Extension employees in family and consumer science.”
Treber said they wanted to have a diverse group of courses and do it in a way that’s easily accessible.
“We tried to plan it for when someone can take their lunch, but these will also be recorded so once you’re registered for the event, you’ll receive the recording and handouts afterwards,” she said. “It’s a really nice way for people to listen to the program and learn something new, hopefully.”
Anyone who signs up can choose any number of the programs or just one, depending on their interest, Treber said.
“I’d encourage anyone who’s interested to sign up,” she said. “I want to continue this culture of wellness for PC and this is one way people can learn about wellness topics in the comfort of their home or workplace.
The seminars are free and those interested can register at go.osu.edu/welnessweds. For questions, Treber can be reached at treber.1@osu.edu or at 740-474-7534.