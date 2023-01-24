Circleville Junior Women’s Club

CIRCLEVILLE — The GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club’s Scholarship applications are NOW available through the guidance offices at the high schools, at jrval@frontier.com and on the Circleville Junior Women’s website: https://circlevillejuniorwomen.weebly.com


