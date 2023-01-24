• The Annette Phelps Lincoln Scholarship is available to Majors in Teaching or Library Professions
• The Ethel Swanbeck Allied Health Scholarship is available to those studying to be a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, veterinarian, x-ray technician, or laboratory technician;
• The Elaine Weinman Memorial Scholarship is available for course study in Communication of radio, television, drama, speech or journalism;
• The Art Scholarship for attending an art school.
Application for these four must be post marked by February 8, 2023.
The club is also awarding the Martha Poling Scholarship in recognition of the founding member of the club who made significant contributions to the Circleville community. Selection will be based on financial need, volunteer work, academic merits, extra-curricular and community volunteer activities. Applications are due by February 22, 2023 for only the Martha Poling.
All Scholarships awards are $1000 (and above) that are supported by the club’s Pumpkin Show Booth fundraising. The Circleville Junior Women’s Club was established in 1948 and supports the community in various ways. Arts, education, conservation, health, safety, veterans, and especially children are a few of their interests.
Are you looking to getting back into making new friends, community service, learning and having fun? Join us at a meeting and check the facebook page or web site for membership information.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.