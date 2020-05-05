CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Giant Pumpkin Growers Club has announced a new prize competition alongside their online meetings and education ahead of the 2020 growing season.
Bob Liggett, member of the club and 12-time winner since 1996, announced the change in the learning season and the new prize. They’ll be awarding $200 to whomever grows the largest pumpkin with a patch of 250 square feet or smaller.
“We thought that we could get more growers if they didn’t have to have a great big area,” Liggett mentioned. “I know we’ll have at least two growers in town this year and maybe we can encourage more. You also don’t have to be in town to be in the 250-foot contest and it can be for anyone with a small patch.”
Liggett said, in the past, some projects have been worked on at one of the local schools and that this could encourage similar projects.
“Some of the schools have small garden or an agricultural nook,” he stated. “ I would anticipate someone in a high school who is involved in an agricultural program could benefit from this too.”
Liggett said they have a number of pieces of information available to club members and growers.
“We are not allowed to do an in-person group education session, but we have online education available at nebula.wsimg.com, an Ohio State University fact sheet HYG 1646 and there’s information at how2growags.blogspot.com,” Liggett remarked.
In addition to the new prize for city growers, the Charlie Brown and Snoopy contests will return in 2020. The Charlie Brown contest is for first-time growers and the Snoopy contest is for growers that entered the competition, but did not bring a pumpkin to the weigh-in.
“Any grower that decides to join the club for $5 will be invited to the summer picnic and patch tour of selected pumpkin growers,” Liggett told The Circleville Herald. “New club members will also be eligible for those prizes the club offers to their members.”
One of the reasons for the added programs, on top of the grand prize provided by the Pumpkin Show vendors, is to make the Pumpkin Show that much better.
“I think that’s one of the things that people look forward to seeing when they come to the Pumpkin Show,” Liggett said. “We try to keep interest up to have plenty of pumpkins for people to look at. People don’t necessarily like to look at the biggest ones. They’ll find the prettiest ones and take their picture alongside it. People enjoy the smaller ones too as far as looking at them and talking about it. We do everything we can to keep people interested in growing.”
Liggett said starter plants for the competition are going to be distributed at 1:30 p.m. on May 16 outside the main store of Rhodes Garden Center on state Route 56 East in Circleville, and at 3:30 p.m. on May 16 at Ortman’s Greenhouse, located at 105 Reo Drive in Chillicothe.
The club will have their picnic and patch tours on Aug. 9. During which, the club visits a few farms and share tips and tricks of growing the large pumpkins.
“Club members will be available throughout the growing season for those who have questions or concerns about their plants,” Liggett added.
Liggett asked that anyone who is interested to contact him or Rusty Ortman before May 9 to let them know they’re interested so they have enough plants prepared. Liggett can be reached at 740-474-3682 and Ortman at 740-703-0350.