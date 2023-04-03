CIRCLEVILLE — Have you ever wanted to grow a giant pumpkin? Well now is your chance to learn.
The Circleville Giant Pumpkin growers, the growers behind the giant gourds on display at the Circleville Pumpkin Show, are inviting the public to an informational meeting on April 16 at 1 p.m. in the Crites-Hannan Room at the Pickaway County Public Library in Circleville.
"Bring along a note pad and pencil so you can jot down the tips from the growers who will be there to answer your questions after a power point presentation," said Bob Liggett, club member and 15-time Circleville Pumpkin Show giant pumpkin champion grower. "We have growers with large patches, small patches and in town backyard patches. Each grower may have a unique tip that might be just right for your growing area.
"We often get people showing up wanting plants at our give away event but without any real knowledge of how to grow them. This is our attempt to give those who think they may want to try to grow pumpkins a real insight into pumpkin growing."
Liggett, who has been open about his desire to continually grow the club and improve the giant Pumpkin display, reiterated his long term grow to topple his own record and have a 1-ton pumpkin.
"The more informed we can make those wanting to grow giants, the sooner we will have pumpkins 2000 pounds and more at the show," he said.
First year growers will be able to sign up to get free plants to be given away May 21st and enter the Charlie Brown Contest. Prizes go to the top three pumpkins weighed at the Circleville Pumpkin Show from these plants.
The option to join the yearly club, which comes with a $5 annual membership due is also available. While the contests and growers are competitive, they also work to help each other and share ideas, insights into new techniques and even help each other physically in their patches.
"The club discussion and business meeting will be held afterwards," Liggett said. "The summer patch tour and picnic in always a highlight during the growing season. Help with questions about your patch is only a phone call away."