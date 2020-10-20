CIRCLEVILLE — While there’s no Circleville Pumpkin Show this year, the Circleville Pumpkin Growers have organized the giant pumpkin weigh off to be held traditionally this year.
The Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, however, unlike previous years, the weigh off will be held at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center, also known as the fairgrounds.
Ernie Weaver, trustee in charge of the annual contest at the Pumpkin Show, said the event is open to the public so long as they wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We’re asking them to enter on the Stoutsville Pike entrance,” Weaver said. “Just walk in between Heritage Hall and the horse barn and we’ll be right there.”
Weaver said somewhere between 25 and 45 pumpkins are expected.
“There are some that we don’t know that are out there and we get surprised,” he said.
The Pumpkin Tower will go up Tuesday evening and the pumpkins that remain will be on display through Saturday at noon, at which time, the tower pumpkins will be given away.
“At noon, any child age 10 and under that’s from the community that’s there and in line will receive a pumpkin from the pyramid,” he said. “We’re giving them away courtesy of the Circleville Pumpkin Show.”
The winner of the contest will be honored in the record books for history’s sake, including should one pumpkin beats the show’s record.