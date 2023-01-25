Give Blood, Receive Gift Card

Donors can warm hearts this winter when they give blood with the American Red Cross. Red Cross is encouraging donors of all blood types to make a heartwarming gesture this month by scheduling and keeping their donation appointments.
FOR DRIVES FEB. 1-28: All who come to give in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon! Plus, those who come to give in February will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida, including round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and a $100 voucher for the resort’s Ocean Hai restaurant, plus a $750 gift card for expenses. Details are available at rcblood.org/heart.
Below are the four blood drives open to the public in Pickaway County during the month of February.
UMC Williamsport Community– Crown Hill Golf Course
Thursday February 2nd
1 pm-6 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
South Bloomfield Community – South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House
Friday February 3rd
12 pm-6 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC
Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room
Tuesday February 7th
12pm-6pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall
Wednesday February 15th
10am-4pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
