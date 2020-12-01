CIRCLEVILLE — There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a hard year for a lot of families due to the COVID-19 pandemic but thanks to the generosity of the community, including students in schools, it was made a little easier for Pickaway County Veterans.
Todd Huffman, Assistant Executive Director at Pickaway County Veteran’s Services, said the community has really stepped up with food, money and other donations to support veterans this year, especially around Thanksgiving.
“We’ve got a lot of people that have done a lot of really good things for our veterans,” Huffman said. “It’s our busy time of the year and it’s a little different this year but we’re appreciative of the community for coming together to do what they do.”
Margi Pettibone, executive director of the Veterans Service Office said she wasn’t expecting much this year due to the cancellation of fundraisers.
“I was surprised that anyone was doing anything because of the coronavirus,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting much this year but people have stepped up. If you want to feel good about the word work here this time of year it’ll really help you.”
Huffman shared how the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns have impacted veterans in Pickaway County.
“With the COVID-19 Pandemic we’ve had a lot of people laid off or not working as much come in and ask for food assistance and help with their rent,” he said. “The donations we received have really helped out and filled the void.”
Huffman said sometimes veterans don’t always ask for the help they need or deserve but that’s what their office does.
“Sometimes all it takes is a phone call to reach out and say ‘we’ve got a program available, why don’t you come in and take a look at it?,’” he said.
One such program is the relationship the Veteran’s Service Office has with MilVets, Military Veterans Resource Center. MilVets mission is to “help veterans develop self-reliance and independence by providing access to the resources they need to successfully manage their lives.”
“When I started in 2016, they came to a meeting to introduce themselves and they have a lot of great programs that help veterans get back on their feet,” he said. “That could mean food, giving them guidance to get back on their feet, help with the VA and supplying for their homes. They direct them where they need to be.”
With that, Huffman said a program that he holds near and deer is the annual food drive. In the l m generating a few hundred pounds to over 4,000 lbs. of food donations not including the monetary donations on the fundraiser that goes from September to Veterans Day.
“All that food goes to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank but it comes back to our community earmarked for veterans,” Huffman said. “It goes back into our community and it helps up to 25 families. When I say help, they get a box of food they’ll get enough for a meal a day for half the month. All the veteran has to do is apply for that paperwork through us. It’s a great program and I’m impressed each year as it gets bigger.”
Huffman said that’s what especially impressive about this year that with only two schools holding their food drives so far, with the others to start after the first of the year they’ve already raised a lot of food.
“We still have more coming but just in the first two schools we have over 2,000 lbs. of food that’s been picked up this week,” he said. “The times the way they are and the kids not really in school, that’s a tremendous effort. They’re going out of their way to help a lot of people that would not normally get it.”
Huffman said MilVets and other similar programs help in areas that Veteran’s Service can’t help, sometimes by law.
“There are other organizations, like [Pickaway County Community Action] and others that help the veterans too,” Huffman said.
Pettibone said the community always contributes this time of the year but it’s been even more so in 2020.
“They step up in this area, especially around Christmastime with a couple churches and Ashville Elementary gathers the health stuff and sometimes we get enough to send overseas,” she said.
Huffman said they’ve received everything from personal hygiene products, small care packages, food donations and money from the community.
“We have two churches that come in and provide gifts for the veterans and they take care of 22 families,” he said. “One church gave gift cards for five families to Aldi and they plan to do it again for Christmas to help the veterans out.”
The Pickaway County Veterans Service website is at www.pickawayvets.com and they can be reached by phone at 740-474-3650 for veterans with questions or who want to sign up for assistance.
“If you have any questions or concerns, or if a unique situation develops you need assistance with please do not hesitate to reach out to the Pickaway County Veterans Service Commission to see how we can assist you in your time of need,” Huffman concluded.