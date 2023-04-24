CIRCLEVILLE — After more than 30 years since it's closure in 1987 Gold Cliff Park is re-opening once again.
The event center will host a fundraiser with Partners for Paws to raise funds for the Pickaway County Dog Shelter and at the same time open it's doors to the community to showcase the new and improved venues for weddings, family reunions and meetings of every kind.
The park will be open to the public until 8:30 p.m. It's located at 27340 U.S. Route 23, just to the south of Circleville near Scippo Creek to the north of Mount Oval.
Shawn Hucks, manager, said they'll have tours of the parks, meet and greet with shelter dogs, a raffle and have food during the fundraiser.
Originally built for Scippo Creek Camp around 1930, the iconic building was renamed Gold Cliff Chateau in 1935 after Goldie and Cliff Miller. The Chateau served as a tavern and hotel that had nine guest accommodation rooms. That part of the property is now a private residence after an extensive restoration that Hucks said saved it from ruin 15 years ago.
"From 1935 to 1987 this place was a family fun center, had a swimming pool, skating rink, a bar and a gas station by the road there was tons of activity here," he said. "We’re trying to get as many people out here to see the improvements that have been made in the last 15 years."
Hucks said they partnered with Partners for Paws because they wanted to work with an established organization who they could help make an impact on.
"We were looking for someway to make an impact locally and we knew that raising money for [Partners for Paws] initiatives would be supported by the community and we could make an impactful difference right away," he said. "They’re already established and we thought it would be nice to have someone good at these events and raising funds to help us. It’s their strength. I got to see them in action this last week at AMVETS and they are very dedicated."
Hucks said these days their plan is to be not only a venue for events but also host festivals and other gatherings.
"We've got a lot of space out here," he said.
Hucks also has been learning about and diving into the history of the property, which he's working into a webpage on the property's website to detail all the events dating back as early as the Revolutionary War period of American History.
"Reading about the history, Chief Cornstalk's town, this area's role in the Revolutionary War, and the government at the time, it’s really amazing that something historical happened here is on this spot," he said. "We love it."