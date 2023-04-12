Golden Sound of the Vikings performs at Disney World

The Golden Sound of the Vikings performed “Louie, Louie” and “Celebration” as part of a parade in early April for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in Orlando. There were 83 Vikings with 22 chaperones and four staff members who traveled down to Orlando to perform at the Festival of Fantasy Parade on April 3 at the Magic Kingdom.

 Photo by Liz Chrismer

Teays Valley High School’s Marching Band performed at Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in Orlando.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments