Golden Sound of the Vikings performs at Disney World

Teays Valley High School’s Marching Band performed at Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in Orlando.
The Golden Sound of the Vikings spent about a week at Disney World where temperatures were in the 80s and there was plenty of sunshine.
There were 83 Vikings with 22 chaperones and four staff members who traveled down to Orlando to perform at the Festival of Fantasy Parade on April 3 at the Magic Kingdom. Students/families were responsible for paying for their own trip.
The band has been invited to perform in 2006, 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2020.
“We had a fantastic time in Orlando,” said Teays Valley High School Assistant Principal Patti Burgett said. “It was such an honor for our school to be invited to perform at Magic Kingdom and there truly was something magical about hearing our town and our school announced and to see our students marching in front of the castle and down Main Street of the Magic Kingdom! I am so proud of our kids for their performance and for their conduct on the entire trip! They represented Teays Valley well!”
Band traveled by bus straight through from Ashville to Orlando – 19 hours – on March 31 and began their visit on April 1 at Animal Kingdom, having breakfast at The Rainforest Cafe.
That afternoon the group traveled to EPCOT and stayed to watch the EPCOT Forever fireworks and water light show.
Burgett said Sunday April 2, the Vikings visited Hollywood Studios and with the Star Wars and Toy Story lands — “Kids expressed that might have been their favorite park.” The day ended with the “Fantasmic” light show.
Monday April 3, it was parade day at Magic Kingdom.
“Our band started the parade at 2:25 p.m. and was followed by two other bands and then the Festival of Fantasy Parade, which included Disney Characters and floats,” Burgett said. “Our band played “Louie, Louie” and “Celebration.” We finished out that day riding rides and seeing shows at Magic Kingdom and stayed for the Happily Ever After Fireworks.”
Tuesday April 4, the Vikings traveled to Universal Studios and visited both the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure parks. Burgett said the 4D rides and Harry Potter rides were a big hit with the students and adults.
“It was an action packed few days and long bus rides, so the group was exhausted, but I believe it is safe to say everyone had a great time,” she said.
Drum Major Alexis Cupp, junior, said she had a good time.
“The trip was an exceptional opportunity to connect with our classmates and the experience of marching down Main Street was incomparable,” she said.
Drum Major Emma Caudill, a junior, added, “The Golden Sound was so grateful for the opportunity to share the magical gift of music at the happiest place on Earth.”