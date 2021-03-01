CIRCLEVILLE — Goodwill of South Central Ohio opened a new adult day service center Monday, filling the void left when Person Centered Services closed earlier in the year.
Goodwill’s administrative team began putting together a plan to open an activities and training center at 5075 South Union Street in South Bloomfield, about six miles from the former PCS site in Circleville.
“We already provide various services to individuals with disabilities in Pickaway County, so this was an easy decision to make,” said Goodwill CEO Marvin Jones. “Our center employs three former PCS employees, including former director Stephanie Smith who is our center’s supervisor. We’re excited about the experience they will bring to the center. Their presence will also help make the transition smoother for the individuals who attended PCS and decide to attend our center.”
Goodwill closed their South Bloomfield location on Feb. 6 to transform that location from the store to the day center and purchased buses and vans to provide transportation to the center. The donation center in the rear of the building remains in operation, accepting donations between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“All store employees remain employed and have transitioned to operate the donation center or work in our Circleville store,” Jones said.
This isn’t the first time Goodwill has responded to fill a need for services in Pickaway County.
In January, its workforce development team began a paid work experience training program, Project Connect. The program provides participants an opportunity to gain marketable skills by working with a job coach in a Goodwill store for up to six months. Upon completion of the program, participants will then work with a Goodwill employment specialist to identify and secure community employment.
In March 2020, Goodwill also launched its C.A.R.E. program in Pickaway County, which provides homemaker/personal care, Ohio Shared Living and assistive technology services.
“COVID has negatively impacted service options in the area for individuals with disabilities. While we’ve felt some of those effects at Goodwill, we’ve worked collaboratively with our boards of developmental disabilities in the eight counties we serve to find solutions,” said Missions Coordinator Cana Horner.
“We have actually expanded the services we offer during the past year, and that’s partly due to the tremendous community support we get from those who donate to and shop at our thrift stores.”