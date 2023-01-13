Goodwill’s Project Connect Provides Community Connections

KieraBrooks’ said she enjoys her job at Station House 81 and her path to a great job began at Goodwill in January 2021 and its Project Connect paid transitional work program which was being piloted in Pickaway County at the time. She worked in the Circleville Goodwill store along with other participants and a job coach on five skill areas: customer service, stocking, production, janitorial, and cash register.

 Submitted photo

CHILLICOTHE – Washing dishes at Station House 81 may be Kiera Brooks’ job, but it’s way more than that due to her coworkers.


