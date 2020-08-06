SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Northern Pickaway County will now have another option for its clothing needs starting next week.
Goodwill of South Central Ohio will open a store inside the Village at 5074 S. Union St., the former site of Dollar General and Pickaway Place. It’s expected to employ eight people.
“We are excited about opening a second store in Pickaway County and serve South Bloomfield and northern Pickaway County communities. The building is in beautiful condition and move-in ready,” said Goodwill of South Central Ohio CEO Marvin Jones.
Goodwill has already begun setting up the store, which will open on Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.
“Goodwill learned of the availability of the site through its owners who have been part of its new stores in Jackson, Athens, and on Western Avenue in Chillicothe,” Jona Ison, marketing and communication coordinator for Goodwill of South Central Ohio, stated.
The location is the second location in Pickaway County and 10th in the South Central Region.
The store will not be accepting donations until it opens next week. Goodwill is a nonprofit organization that provides job opportunities for those with “disabilities and disadvantages” and purchases made in the stores support services in the eight county region.