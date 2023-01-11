GOP Gov. Mike DeWine Starts 2nd Term With Ohio Inauguration

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine takes the oath of the office while his wife Fran holds bible as he is sworn in by his son Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine during a private ceremony at his residence Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cedarville, Ohio, as his wife Fran DeWine. At left is presiding judge Tom Rose.

 (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, Pool)

COLUMBUS — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation’s best state for mental health treatment and research.


