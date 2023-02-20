CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Republican Party is seeking candidates for the position of Clerk of Court of Common Pleas to fill the unexpired term of James W. Dean who resigned the position on January 29, 2023.
By law, the party has 45 days from the fifth day after the vacancy to appoint a replacement. Members of the County Central Committee will select a person to fill the unexpired term which runs through 1/5/25. The candidate appointed to the vacancy who seeks a full four-year term would need to seek election on 11/5/2024.
The candidate must be a legal resident of Pickaway County and the salary is based on the population of the county as provided by State law. A reasonable education and previous experience related to the responsibilities and duties of the office are desirable.
Candidates may submit a letter of interest, resume and 3 references to: Michael Whitten, Chairman Pickaway County Republican Central Committee, P.O. Box 561, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Pickaway County Residents are encouraged to submit applications by February 24, 2023 to give the Republican party time to review qualifications and schedule interviews with finalists.
In the meantime, Grant Davis is serving as Interim Clerk of Courts for Pickaway County. Davis will serve as Interim Clerk of Courts until the county’s Republican Central Committee votes to put someone in the position to finish the remainder of Dean’s term, which ends in 2025.
For more information, contact Whitten at P.O. Box 561, Circleville, Ohio 43113; Phone 740-474-8154
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.