CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this week the updated vaccine eligibility for Phase 1E, 2C and 2D.
In Ohio, starting tomorrow, March 19, 2021, people in phases 1E and 2C are eligible. Phase 1E includes those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity. Phase 2C extends eligibility to Ohioans who are 40 and older. Between these two eligible groups, 1.6 million more Ohioans will have access to the vaccine.
Beginning on March 29, eligibility will expand to all Ohioans ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for vaccinating those ages 16 and 17, but citizens 18 and older may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA has not approved the vaccination of children ages 15 or younger.
“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” DeWine said in a tweet Tuesday night. “We expect to see a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility.”
As of noon on Wednesday, about 20.8 percent of all Ohioans had started the vaccine and around 12.2 percent had completed it.
In Pickaway County, 6,576 people had completed the vaccine, or 11.25 percent of the population. Also, 10,397 people have started the vaccine or roughly 17.8 percent of Pickaway County’s population.